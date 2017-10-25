Letter: Impressive local film

￼I want to publicly congratulate local Producer, Rueben Tschetter, and Alberta Director, Wanda Reinholdt on the October 12th sold-out Premiere of their Red Deer made film, “Are You Listening? A Pathway to Empathy”.

I was at their ticket table and watched as teens and adults of all ages stood in a long line to get in. The anticipation was high. Many wonderful people including Rick and Cindy More, Father Len Cadieux of St. Mary’s, Dawne Adkins from Red Deer’s Suicide Education and Information Services, City Councillors Buck Buchanan and Lawrence Lee, Chad Erickson and Bruce Buruma of Red Deer Public Schools walked in the door. It was impressive.

The film is dedicated to those who struggle with mental health. It follows mental health advocate Josie as she comes up against a very real threat in her community and must make a choice about how to handle it.

After the film was shown, you could have heard a pin drop. And then to hear Wanda, Writer Director, talk about how she was saved by those who listened, I realized this film can help others see that they can make a difference in someone’s life by listening.

Lynne Mulder, City Councillor, also spoke briefly. She warmly congratulated Reinholdt, Tschetter and their team. She too believes that this should be seen everywhere.

So I want to encourage everyone to see this film. No, this film will not solve all but I believe it will give people more courage to help those they know are struggling and create community.

The film is on TELUS Storyhive YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7u4tDrVX6bk&t=4s. I encourage you to watch, share and review the film and join us on Facebook @AYLfilm Twitter #areyoulisteningfilm. You are welcome to contact Rueben and Wanda if you want this film in your schools, businesses or organizations.

John Reinholdt,

Hussar, Alta

