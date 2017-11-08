Letter: Minimum wage increase

I’m a proud immigrant and small-business owner in town. During the municipal election, I heard many candidates speak about crime. As a business owner that’s an important issue for me, too, and I see the provincial minimum wage increase as a great way to reduce income inequality — a major cause of crime.

Owning a small business is rewarding and challenging- finding a way to turn a profit in the restaurant industry is something many businesses fail at. Despite the challenge of turning a profit, I want to speak in full support of the minimum wage increase. Coming from Mexico, one of the most unequal developed countries in the world, I am aware how detrimental income inequality can be for a society- it decreases safety and it increases crime. I understand why the correlation exists but we can work to reduce crime through reducing inequality.

While I still love Mexico, I’m so grateful to be able call Alberta home and raise my family here. Most of my employees are minimum wage workers and the extra money they have made this month will go a long way. Whether it be the single parents raising kids, students working to pay tuition at RDC, or the elderly kitchen staff who are proud they live on their own- their lives are easier.

MLA Miller and the NDP should be proud of their work to make this province a more equal society. Not all business owners hate the increased labour costs; some of us understand the value of addressing inequality. I would much rather pay my workers more for the return of a safer community. If you’re worried about crime, join me in supporting ways to make life easier for those at the bottom – that starts with paying them a living wage.

Wilfrido Garcia,

Red Deer