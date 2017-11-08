Letter: Minimum wage increase

I’m a proud immigrant and small-business owner in town. During the municipal election, I heard many candidates speak about crime. As a business owner that’s an important issue for me, too, and I see the provincial minimum wage increase as a great way to reduce income inequality — a major cause of crime.

Owning a small business is rewarding and challenging- finding a way to turn a profit in the restaurant industry is something many businesses fail at. Despite the challenge of turning a profit, I want to speak in full support of the minimum wage increase. Coming from Mexico, one of the most unequal developed countries in the world, I am aware how detrimental income inequality can be for a society- it decreases safety and it increases crime. I understand why the correlation exists but we can work to reduce crime through reducing inequality.

While I still love Mexico, I’m so grateful to be able call Alberta home and raise my family here. Most of my employees are minimum wage workers and the extra money they have made this month will go a long way. Whether it be the single parents raising kids, students working to pay tuition at RDC, or the elderly kitchen staff who are proud they live on their own- their lives are easier.

MLA Miller and the NDP should be proud of their work to make this province a more equal society. Not all business owners hate the increased labour costs; some of us understand the value of addressing inequality. I would much rather pay my workers more for the return of a safer community. If you’re worried about crime, join me in supporting ways to make life easier for those at the bottom – that starts with paying them a living wage.

Wilfrido Garcia,

Red Deer

Previous story
Walkom: Why, after years of ignoring tax havens, do leaders care?

Just Posted

Money changes hands after Klaus murders

Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench trial continues Thursday

Bowden prison lockdown continues

Lockdown will continue until complete search of prison completed

Human remains used for first time in police dog training in Innisfail

This will help locate bodies more effectively

Slow economic recovery means smaller capital plans for Red Deer

Most projects maintain or upgrade current infrastructure

Red Deer’s 10-year plan still includes new aquatic centre, Dawe centre expansion

A new aquatic centre is still in Red Deer’s 10-year capital plan,… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP searching for “armed and dangerous” man

Blackfalds RCMP is looking for a 38-year-old man after he allegedly stole… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month