Letter: No to Bower Mall expansion

I oppose any expansion to the Bower Place Mall.

The mall’s last redevelopment has created traffic hazards and parking problems. Commercial development in the Bower area must stop.

There is no need for further commercial footage with much commercial development within blocks. Council should also look after the interests of residents.

There is already an empty two story retail space in the mall. Use it. The mall has been economical for years as is. The area in question was originally two stories. It was changed to one story during a redevelopment and to meet the required number of parking spots. How can adding a second story fit the parking rules now. Making two stories with the same floor area/ number of parking spots area does not make sense economically. Last time the parking lot was “realigned” to get the required number of spots. “Realigned” meant smaller, difficult parking spots. If the number of spots were not available then, how are they magically available now? Would new “realignment” mean smaller parking spots?

Planning this proposed development took time. The announcement was just after the election of a new council. Was it thought that a new council may be more receptive to this change? New councillors must follow the same rules and have concerns for residential areas. They need knowledge of the history of the area and stand up for what is right.

The drawings are dated November 1. The letter is dated November 6. Comments to be in by Friday. Months to plan this redevelopment but residents are only given two weeks to assemble information and reply, on an issue which will affect their property values and standard of life forever. This is unrealistic.

Council has already imposed enough massive changes surrounding the Bower community.

Wayne Rumohr, Red Deer

SHARE YOUR VIEWS

The Red Deer Advocate welcomes letters, which are limited to 300 words and must include the writer’s name, street address and phone number.

Submissions will be verified and edited before publication.

We publish the names and community of all letter writers. Send to: editorial@reddeeradvocate.com