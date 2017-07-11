Letter: Outrage over Khadr payment

Outraged over Khadr

As a tax paying Canadian citizen, I am appalled at the $10.5 million payment to Omar Khadr.

The actions of the present ruling government are reprehensible, irresponsible, despicable, morally bankrupt and shameful. While I am proud to be a Canadian, the path we have been led down by Justin Trudeau since his election has downgraded our international reputation for leadership and moral courage.

This last action is particularly loathsome.

As a convicted, self-confessed terrorist, Khadr has now been paid by the government and will be apologized to for the apparent slight he received while being interned in Guantanamo Bay. The last time I checked, a responsible parent did not reward his most disobedient, destructive child with extra pay while punishing his well behaved offspring. I also do not believe that setting a precedent as this will NOT send the message that you are responsible for your own actions, and as Khadr was involved in a rebel attack, despite being 15 years old, he willingly killed others.

As a parent, I would not reward his actions, but rather say, punish him.

However, our political leaders have seen fit to pay him for his time in prison, a figure 30 times what any other solider would receive in Canada.

Why? As citizens, we should question his lawyers affiliation. Are they Liberal supporters?

As citizens, we should call this government to accountability. Where could the funds have better be used? Is there not student loans that could be forgiven, or while we are on this path, government employees who have not been paid for months due to the present payment system?

I cannot support this governments actions. It is time to call them to true accountability.

Tim Lasiuta, Red Deer