Hats off to RCMP

I would like to commend the RCMP for the way they handled an incident in front of my residence on Friday, Oct. 27 at approximately 11 a.m. A person was attempting to high jack a vehicle. The RCMP were quick to respond.

They apprehended the perpetrator and took him into custody. They handled the situation professionally and defused the situation with a minimum amount of trouble. All the officers are to be commended and recognized for a job well done.

Bill Horne, Red Deer