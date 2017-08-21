Letter: Red Deer has much to offer

Red Deer is a gem

Red Deer is a great city with much to offer to many.

The expanded Discovery Canyon is such a plus for the area. The River Bend Golf course, still the most beautiful and friendly golf course in Central Alberta. The recreational facilities and those wonderful biking and walking trails enjoyed by thousands.

Now If only the Saskatchewan Roughriders would move here to re-energize the team and give us former” Saskatchewanites” some hope for the rest of the season.

Linus Westberg, Red Deer

Addiction centre needed

There is a real need in our community for an addiction treatment centre. Health-care professionals, politicians, people who work with the homeless and addicted in the community, and the general population have all come to the realization that addiction is a mental health issue and should be treated as such. Recently I was told by a city councillor that the provincial government has given the City of Red Deer funding to do a feasibility study on the construction of a purpose-built mental health facility.

Red Deer already has a purpose-built facility for housing people with mental health issues. This facility is owned by the provincial government, is located within the Red Deer city limits, and is somewhat isolated from residential areas. It is currently sitting idle. It has dormitory rooms, kitchen and washroom facilities, office, and meeting spaces.

I am referring to the north campus of the Michener Center. I feel that any money that the city is spending on studies could be put to use getting this facility up and running.

The Fresh Start Recovery Centre in Calgary is one of the best treatment facilities in Canada. They offer a three-month program, with pre- and post-treatment available. The executive director of Fresh Start has told me that he is very interested in partnering with the Safe Harbour Society in Red Deer to get a Fresh Start-style treatment program going in our city. I feel that the model that Fresh Start uses is one of the best there is, and we would be lucky to have such a facility operating in our city. It is time to get past the studies and talking, and start saving and changing lives in our community.

Jim Kristinson, Red Deer

Time for new hospital

Thanks to the Red Deer Advocate for the front page coverage of the serious problems Red Deer’s Central Alberta Hospital. If you still have the article from Friday, Aug. 18th I would recommend you mail it, e-mail a letter or phone the people at the bottom of the page. If the government agreed to build a hospital in Red Deer today, it would take at least five years before it would be up and running.

How could the medical staff cope in the mean time and how many unnecessary deaths could occur? The doctors are telling us the hospital is short over 90 beds today. What will it be like in five years. The building is busting at the seams, patients are housed in tub rooms, TV rooms or whatever spare can be found to put them in. Come on Central Alberta, it is time to do something. Edmonton and Calgary can’t have it all. Please contact, Premier of Alberta, Rachel Notley (premier@gov.ab.ca), Brian Jean, (fortmcmurray.conlin@assembly.ab.ca) and Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman at lenora@assembly.ab.ca

Leo Leonard, Red Deer