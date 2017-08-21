Letter: Red Deer needs a new hospital

Hospital needed today

Thanks to the Red Deer Advocate for the front page coverage of the serious problems Red Deer’s Central Alberta Hospital. If you still have the article from Friday, Aug. 18th I would recommend you mail it, e-mail a letter or phone the people at the bottom of the page. If the government agreed to build a hospital in Red Deer today, it would take at least five years before it would be up and running.

How could the medical staff cope in the mean time and how many unnecessary deaths could occur? The doctors are telling us the hospital is short over 90 beds today. What will it be like in five years. The building is busting at the seams, patients are housed in tub rooms, TV rooms or whatever spare can be found to put them in. Come on Central Alberta, it is time to do something. Edmonton and Calgary can’t have it all. Please contact, Premier of Alberta, Rachel Notley (premier@gov.ab.ca), Brian Jean, (fortmcmurray.conlin@assembly.ab.ca) and Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman at lenora@assembly.ab.ca

Leo Leonard, Red Deer