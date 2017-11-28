Letter: Safety on the road

In his letter expressing dismay at the City of Red Deer’s use of photo-radar enforcement, Mr. Evan Greely seems to be objecting primarily to the collection of “many millions of dollars a year” in revenue from fines levied against speeding drivers. Many people seem to object to photo radar, and I, too, have given this subject much thought.

When a person applies for and receives a driver’s license from the province, that person is entering into a compact; if the driver operates his/her motor vehicle in compliance with clearly- stated and well understood traffic laws, then the driver will be left unharmed by the enforcement authorities who are charged with ensuring our road network operates safely for all citizens. If a driver chooses to operate a motor vehicle outside of compliance with the traffic laws then the driver leaves him/herself open to any sanctions and/or fines that the laws prescribe. It’s really quite simple: if you don’t want a speeding ticket then don’t speed. If you choose to drive beyond the prescribed speed limit for the road you’re on, then you can expect to rewarded with a speeding fine.

If I look again at Mr. Greely’s claim of “millions of dollars” of speeding fines levied, this tells the reader there must be many thousands of drivers who have been observed driving their vehicles in contravention of traffic laws. If the City were to abandon speeding enforcement, what level of street safety do you think the citizens of our community (or any community for that matter) could expect to have?

Ray Yaworski,

Red Deer

Previous story
McGarvey: The day I was mistaken for Robert Mugabe
Next story
Grocers seek to restock the industry with innovation

Just Posted

Seven year sentence for 2015 Christmas Day stabbing death in Red Deer

Heavily intoxicated the night he killed a Red Deer man, Chad Alexander… Continue reading

Red Deer County protestors aim to ‘start conversation’ about rural crime solutions

Rural residents took two buses to Edmonton this week

Red Deer city council considers changing billboard bylaw

Spreading fewer signs over more areas is being proposed

Mobile mammography testing coming to Rocky Mountain House

Early detection of breast cancer greatly improves treatment options and survival success,… Continue reading

Red Deer hospital’s shortfalls viewed as a provincial concern

AUMA backs calls for an expansion of the health facility

WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

The Women’s Outreach hopes its newest addition will help more victims of… Continue reading

Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler

Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier… Continue reading

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Updated: Wind warning lifted in Sundre

A wind warning, that was issued for Sundre yesterday has been lifted.… Continue reading

New columnist joining Advocate team

Market Gypsy starts on November 30

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month