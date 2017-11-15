Letter: Supervised drug consumption

I agree with Jason Stephan’s concerns (Nov 7th) about the proposed supervised consumption site. I am very concerned re: growing crime and vandalism, not just in the downtown area, but in the city as a whole.

We do have a very serious problem with drug use in Red Deer.

Stacey Carmichael, Turning Point Executive Director, states in the article that “addictions are not a choice”. We seem to be turning into an extremely weak society where everyone is a victim. There is enough information out there indicating that your choice (yes, I said choice) to take drugs can lead to addiction and possibly death.

Why should we, as a society, support something that is illegal? I have read lots about how s.c. sites save lives. Is there any research reflecting how many of those saved choose to turn their lives around and become productive members of their communities? What are we, as community, offering them for support?

I agree with coun. Tanya Handley (Nov 14th) that we should not offer a s.c. site without also having viable treatment options supported by the province. We need concrete support including education regarding basic skills such as communication, decision-making, assertiveness and anger/stress management.

I would like to see youth involved in developing programs that interest and educate them so they choose drug-use less often.

I want people to know they are valued and that they are capable of change – that they are responsible for their choices.

Right now I feel like the s.c. site is being rammed down our throats. I feel we need to step back and get more resources in place before we proceed. To proceed now is like putting a band-aid on a severed artery. It’s not going to work in the long run.

Diane Cingel

Red Deer