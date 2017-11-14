Letter: Alberta Party takeover

I called it.

On November 10th, 2017 Alberta Party Leader Greg Clark stepped down from leading the Alberta Party.

Now, some of you have been saying, “well, it took Brian Mason to step down in order for Rachel Notley to win the leadership and become Premier, so, this just a necessary step for the Alberta Party”, to you, I say no.

The Alberta Party is under entirely different circumstances than that of the Provincial NDP. The reason being, the NDP did not have waves of PCs jumping ship because of the takeover of their party, nor did it have a PAC (political action committees) involved that is run by former PCs. What’s happening is very clear, this was the final step in the takeover of the Alberta Party.

The knives came out back in June at the Alberta Together meeting and here we see the fruits of their labour. The old guard PCs have been looking for a new home — an attempted takeover of the Alberta Liberal Party and now a clear takeover of the Alberta Party. Make no mistake, nothing has changed politically in Alberta. The UCP is just a rebranded version of the Wildrose and the Alberta Party will become a rebranded version of the Progressive Conservative party. So for those who are looking for a centrist alternative, the Alberta Party doesn’t appear to be on the table anymore.

Dylan Chevalier

Edmonton

