Letter: Thank you veterinarian

Thank you, thank you to the most compassionate, caring ER veterinarian doctor I’ve ever met.

My senior cat Sweetie Pie was having urinary problems as he also had stones, heart murmur and he was diabetic. This was Friday evening — early Saturday morning on Sept. 15-16.

I knew it was time. The veterinarian, Heather, sat with me on the couch explaining everything, talking to me carefully and gave me as much time as I needed.

Heather, you are God’s angel for Sweetie and other animals. Thank you so much for being Sweetie’s angel.

Jody O’Bumsawin (Sweetie’s mom)

Red Deer