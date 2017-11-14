Letter: Use of washrooms

Male washroom space at the Red Deer downtown library is at a premium – two public male washroom stalls for three floors in the building.

As an occasional out of town library user, perhaps once or twice during the week when time permits – I browse the newer books laid out on display on the second floor or catch up with a wide range of ideas in the humanities section. Or I search for fiction, documentary CDs or movies on the first floor.

Public libraries are a rich resource open to everyone; convenient, free and hopefully relaxed; a place of reflection, knowledge and self education. Yet how to make them convenient despite the reported abuse of washroom space?

Libraries set time limits on borrowing their range of resources and a fine if these are in default- why not similarly with washroom space, I initially thought… But then I did not inquire about the level of abuse and what informed discussions might have taken place. One would think informed and enlightened discussion would necessarily take place in library circles. Where else, really, would one immediately assume a broad minded consensus to take place?

Limiting bathroom space, on the other hand, seems punitive for legitimate library users. How convenient should libraries be to the public, really, since as humans we are holistic, not purely intellectual or cognitive beings with physical appendices?

Could we be so bound up with our mental faculties that we forget to recognize our physical needs, I wondered and sincerely hoped not. So how would an holistic group of library decision makers continue to resolve an important functional issue?

It will be interesting to see.

Ponoka

George Jason

Previous story
Debate displays a gap between polls and votes

Just Posted

Aunt of accused murderer testifies

Jason Klaus’s aunt says he told her his dead sister contacted him from beyond the grave

Sudbury police looking for man

Could be heading to Red Deer

Catholic trustees raise concerns about Bill 24

ACSTA wants to work with the province

Red Deer Tim Hortons’ raise nearly $34,000 for Reading College in Smile Cookie Campaign

The Smile Cookie Campaign raised nearly $34,000 for Reading College. At a… Continue reading

Charges laid in home invasion

12 firearms stolen during robbery

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Letter: Use of washrooms

    Male washroom space at the Red Deer downtown library is at a…

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month