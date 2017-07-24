Letter: Westerner Days shout out

This week is always an exciting and fun time for our city and our community and this year was no different. Westerner Days is a great example of how a small city can do huge things when the community comes together. Whether it be the countless breakfasts and BBQs hosted by community organizations or the various cultural events around the city, you can see how strong a sense of community Red Deer truly has.

The sense of community and cooperation felt during this week went above and beyond party lines. We had all levels of government present representing every political stripe. I am extremely proud to have marched in the parade with the Minister of Municipal Affairs Shaye Andersen by my side. Including myself and my Red Deer North counterpart MLA Kim Schreiner, our party had nine MLAs present. The Alberta New Democrats showed that Red Deer is an important part of our community and province by sending such a large group to participate. I thank all the MLAs regardless of political party for coming down to Westerner Days and participating in this fun event. It shows our citizens that Red Deer matters and isn’t simply a pit-stop between two major population centres.

Finally, I need to thank all the volunteers and community organizations who put their time and resources into making sure this event was a success again this year. Without volunteers this event isn’t possible; Red Deerians always rally together to put on a good show for families from across the region. This was true during the Memorial Cup, it is true during every Westerner Days, and will hold true in 18 short months when we host the 2019 Canada Winter Games. Many individuals deserve to be recognized but I think special recognition of Peggy Jackson, board and corporate services administrator at Westerner Park, is in order. She has worked tirelessly helping not only myself and my office in preparation for the event but I have heard from organizations across the city noting how much easier this event has been made through her hard work.

Jackson and the team at Westerner should be extremely proud of the work they’ve done this year in putting on an amazing event and despite it being a very tall order. I hope things get even better next year.

Happy Westerner and enjoy the rest of your summer

Barb Miller, MLA Red Deer-South