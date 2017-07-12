Letter: Windstorm heroes in Woodlea

Windstorm heroes

The recent wind storm powerfully reminded me that there are a lot of Central Alberta folks who step up to help in an emergency. Nearly 20 people came to assist me when a huge maple tree was uprooted, fell on the garage and then fell on a crab apple which for 18 years had been the grandkids “swing tree”. The help came from neighbours, friends and relatives. Fifteen minutes after the tree fell, our neighbor phoned and headed over with his saw. In the first hour, there were three of us on the garage roof with chain saws, one person I had never met. What wonderful help we had over the next 48 hours. The neighbor with the 28-inch saw and lumbering experience; the friend who hauled three pick-up loads of wood; our daughter and two grandsons who piled branches for hours; the unknown persons who spent time sawing the smaller branches, piling wood and taking wood away; the couple who took a block to make a coffee table; the fellow who took another block for axe throwing competition. Our son who brought a large trailer and directed us to the men and equipment to remove the huge stump.

It is easy to be negative about the values and behaviour of today’s society, but our experience was a powerful reminder that there are many who care and believe in “loving their neighbor”!

Thank you to all who do and did.

Stuart Fraser, retired senior in Woodlea district, Red Deer