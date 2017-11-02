Opinion: Alberta’s sex-ed showdown

Jason Kenney, the newly-elected leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party, has made it clear that Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has no business dictating how sex education should be taught in the Catholic school system.

“It’s not for me or the premier to dictate to the Catholic education system how it teaches Catholic values,” he has said.

But isn’t intervening in defence of Canadian values the very purpose of government?

In Canada, governments large and small codify our values in the form of laws that, by definition, intervene in our lives. And they do so in areas that many consider religious. For example, the Quebec government has recently introduced legislation that would prohibit the facial coverings worn by Islamic women. Is that not a case of governments dictating values?

The idea of religious freedom is a central pillar of western culture.

Unlike many cultures, and even our own historically, modern western culture advocates that differing religious values are to be respected in a pluralistic society.

This broad-minded position on religion is an essential quality of our freedom. And it helps separate modern society from the bad old days of religious conflict.

Not so long ago, religious beliefs weren’t up to the individual in western culture. Religion was assigned at birth and individuals were thoroughly indoctrinated. It was thought a common religion’s core beliefs helped stabilize society by shaping its values and institutions.

In Europe during the Protestant Reformation, religion was a particularly heated subject. Monarchs and princes changed from Catholic to Protestant (or vice versa) and enforced their chosen religion on society with extreme cruelty. Common religious values were thought to be essential to political unity, so non-believers were hunted down and prosecuted mercilessly. They often ended up burned at the stake for the crime of holding unorthodox religious beliefs.

The idea of religious freedom and tolerant pluralism (as we understand it today) was hard won. It came only after centuries of intolerance, cruelty and war.

So is Kenney right? If we respect the principle of religious freedom, what right does the state have to impose values of its own?

Notley has a duty to ensure that the individual rights of Albertans are protected. And that includes protecting the rights of young people in Catholic schools to have differing values, even if those values conflict with Catholic beliefs.

The resolution of this religious paradox is complex. And it’s dependent on a unique compromise found in western culture.

Bitter religious war led western society to a unique bargain. To have both a stable society and one with a diversity of religious beliefs required compromise. Individuals were free to choose any religion. But their religious beliefs were to be held personally and must be secondary to that individual’s civic responsibilities.

So if you’re a strict Catholic, your religious beliefs may lead you to believe that LGBTQ lifestyles are to be discouraged and that those who participate in these lifestyles are denied God’s grace.

However, to meet your civic responsibilities, you need to cede society’s democratically-established values, which consider LGBTQ lifestyles perfectly legitimate and a fundamental human right.

So whether Notley can legitimately intervene in the Council of Catholic School Superintendents of Alberta’s proposed sex education program is complex.

Yes, the law protects Catholic schools in Alberta. They’re entitled to promote Catholicism and its values. In that sense, Catholic sex ed is beyond the reach of a provincial premier.

But if we’re to simultaneously have religious freedom and preserve our pluralistic society, the more liberal values of society must be recognized.

It’s complicated, but it’s a complication that has allowed Canadians to enjoy a religious freedom too often denied in other nations.

Disputes are bound to erupt when religious values and societal values clash. And every religion will face these conflicts.

The secret to preserving civil order in the face of this complexity is to compromise. That creates the freedom that allows us to live and prosper together in peace.

Troy Media columnist Robert McGarvey is chief strategist for Troy Media Digital Solutions Ltd.

Previous story
Hébert: PQ’s misfortune its own doing

Just Posted

Two to four centimetres of snow coming to Red Deer

Snowfall warning in effect in Nordegg region

Red Deer Catholic Regional School division buses cancelled in Rocky Mountain House

Schools are open but bus service cancelled

Dad bod calendar to raise money for Movember

Just one tweet sparked the creation of a dad bod calendar to… Continue reading

Great Chief Park enhancement on track for 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

A new football field, speed skating track and more is starting to… Continue reading

Robber brandishes machete

Rocky Mountain House RCMP investigate

Dad bod calendar to raise money for Movember

Just one tweet sparked the creation of a dad bod calendar to… Continue reading

‘Turning into a nightmare:’ Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter

A southern Alberta landlord is hoping the courts will help him with… Continue reading

Opioid experts recommend Alberta expand programs

They say the measure will reduce the number ofpeople dying from drug overdoses

Highway crash highlights emotional risks for first responders combing through wreckage

As first responders searched for bodies in the wreckage of more than… Continue reading

Red Deer gets ready to Light the Night

The annual lighting spectacular Red Deer Lights the Night will be back… Continue reading

Two Red Deer Remembrance Day ceremonies

Red Deerians will honour fallen soldiers this Remembrance Day at two ceremonies… Continue reading

Christmas Wish Breakfast makes children’s wishes come true

Bring a toy on Nov. 19 and enjoy free breakfast in Red Deer

Lacombe resident sees remarkable recovery after collision

Former Lacoka Female Hockey player Amanda Burt speaks to her recovery after a major collision

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

Most Read

  • Opinion: Alberta’s sex-ed showdown

    Jason Kenney, the newly-elected leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party, has made…

  • Hébert: PQ’s misfortune its own doing

    The Parti Quebecois has been a central force in Quebec’s political life…

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month