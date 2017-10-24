Bike group commends council

On behalf of the members of the Red Deer Association for Bicycle Commuting and all vulnerable road users, the RDABC board would like to express our appreciation to the 2013-2017 city council, administration, and staff (particularly Engineering, Public Works, and Parks) for progress made on improving safety for all road users.

Accomplishments include the Multi-Modal Transportation Plan, the RRFB’s (Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacons) at marked crosswalks, countdown timers for traffic signals at major intersections, new multi-use trail along the future 20th Avenue and the east side of 30th Avenue adjacent to the Collicutt Centre and the new fire hall where there are several schools, connecting gaps in the multi-use trail system, and the maintenance and repainting of bike lanes.

RDABC looks forward to continued collaboration with the city in promoting active transportation and improving road safety for all users.

Congratulations to the successful candidates for the new council!

Bill Franz,

Red Deer

