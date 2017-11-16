Schreiner: To our women leaders

It was a pleasure to host Stephanie McLean, Minister of the Status of Women and Service Alberta at the Golden Circle on Wednesday. Our government is the first in our province to have a gender-balanced cabinet and to initiate a stand-alone Ministry for the Status of Women whose purpose is to increase gender equality in our province.

In Red Deer, there is no shortage of fantastic women doing fantastic work. Those women and their work were featured at Red Deer-North’s Dialogue and Dessert event. The room was full of Red Deer’s finest women leaders, mentors and influencers. It was amazing to see how far we’ve come!

I was amazed by the level of expertise around the room, and I hope this city’s residents recognize the strength, conviction and sheer passion our women leaders exude. Whether they’re striving to secure pay equity in the workforce, working to end violence against women and girls, or promoting women’s participation in commissions, boards and councils, they’re working to eliminate the bias to which women have been subject for far too long. Failing to recognize the value women can bring to the table will only impede our great province.

Women like these are the very reason our government established this ministry, and our work to make their lives better is well underway. For example we’ve initiated programs that encourage women to pair with great mentors. Even outside the ministry that work is at the forefront. The minimum wage increase, for example, will be a huge benefit to women all across Alberta – roughly two thirds of minimum-wage earners are women, and 40 per cent of those are single mothers.

All the women we met with should be commended for the hard work their do for our city, and all they do to eliminate gender-based inequalities. And I know they represent only a small fraction of the incredible women making life better in our community and for all Albertans.

Kim Schreiner, MLA for Red Deer-North