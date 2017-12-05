Today’s Editorial Cartoon: Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017

BY CRYSTAL RHYNO
ADVOCATE STAFF
Christmas tree
Christmas tree
BY CRYSTAL RHYNO
ADVOCATE STAFF
Christmas tree
Chevi Rabbit recognized as one of 25 human rights activists
Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers
New park facilities named after Red Deer construction company, a major donor
Lawyer for Allie Gader will argue constitutional challenge in March
Chevi Rabbit recognized as one of 25 human rights activists
It’s currently only available in the U.S. as an app for Apple devices but will be expanded for versions on Android and Amazon tablets
The B.C. Court of Appeal has dealt a devastating blow to a… Continue reading
A majority of shoppers support an expansion to Bower Place, an Advocate… Continue reading
Participation in community events has dropped over the past five years
Christmas tree
Once upon a time in a northern dominion called Canada, a thriving…
Why is Vladimir Putin’s Russia seen as uniquely evil? The question comes…