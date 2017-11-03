Wet behind the ears

Several years ago a young drug addicted, alcoholic woman had just finished drying out at a detox unit. She came to the kitchen and in conversation I asked her how she felt to which she replied that she felt great. So I went on to ask her if it felt so good why did she not stay sober.

Her reply has stayed with me to this day. She said “I’m too scared of what I don’t know.” She died never knowing the true joy of being permanently sober.

A young man during his recovery expressed that in his youth he did not ever learn life skills such as money management, etiquette, and many other social skills. In speaking with him on this issue, we found that he never learned because he chose not to learn from the adoptive mother that abused him. He continues trying to live a complete life.

This morning as I was drying off after my shower, something made me think that I did not dry behind my ears, so I purposely made the motion to do so. I don’t remember ever doing that any other time; it may be old-timers setting in I’m not sure, but I seriously don’t ever remember making that specific motion to do so.

Of course, that got me thinking again, this time about being wet behind the ears; what it meant and how does it relate to the experiences of folks when they make the effort to go clean.

By definition, the term describes inexperience and confusion. Probably there are more meanings, but those will do for now.

When you think about it, inexperience comes in large part from never having practised anything, and the confusion comes from dealing with all the different feelings and emotions folks have to deal with when confronted with various situations in their new sobriety.

The first years of a person’s life under the tutoring of caring parents, is what gives a child the basis of gaining experience as they continue to grow. Persistent and firm nurturing will often help a child when life throws a confusing curve ball their way.

For many different reasons, a lot of people on the street never knew that type of upbringing; whether it was because of abuse or neglect or abandonment. All of these things can place a wall of confusion in front of them preventing them from learning the very things that give them a balanced outlook on life.

In an effort to understand where I’m going with this, try to imagine being confronted all of a sudden with a million dollars. Many are those with ideas on how to spend it, and you know that if you don’t deal with it immediately it will dissolve in your hand as quick as a snowball, but you don’t know what to do first.

That moment of confusion is something that a recovering addict has all the time until they can gain some experience which can only be obtained through persistent caring help from agencies skilled in that type of endeavour.

We often show exasperation that these folks can’t seem to learn faster, but we have to realize that we learned those same skills over many years through consistent teaching by loving parents. It is through those parents in the first years of our lives that we form the basis of all future learning. For the young man I mentioned earlier, he hated school and he refused to learn there because of a resolve he had made about learning from an abusive mother. Any experience he gained in life was because of doing only those things that interested him.

For many of the social skills he needs but never developed, he is still – wet behind the ears.

Chris Salomons is the kitchen co-ordinator of Potter’s Hands in Red Deer.

