65 years of speed skating

Brady Schmidt (left), Nathan Hawkins (centre) and other Red Deer Central Lions Speed Skating Club members compete at the Rocky Mountain House Short Track Meet last November. (Contributed photo)

The Red Deer Central Lions Speed Skating Club is still going strong after 65 years.

There’s a deep history of talented skaters coming out of the club, said club registrar Alison Wigelsworth.

“We’ve had a really good track record with people who started in our club,” Wigelsworth said. “We’ve had several skaters go to the Olympics and we have skaters in the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame.”

The club will host a short track speed skating meet at the Kinex Arena in Red Deer Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to about 4 p.m.

Members of the club are excited for the meet because there wasn’t one in Red Deer last year, said Wigelsworth.

“We’re really pleased we’re having it this year,” she said. “It was a year off from the annual meet because the rebuild of the Red Deer arena, so there wasn’t much ice to go around last year.”

There will be 82 skaters from around province coming to the Red Deer meet, which is just the second Alberta meet this season.

The Red Deer club did not attend the first meet of the season.

“This will be a good way for the kids to get back into the competitive season so they can remember what it’s like to compete. It’s a fun meet too – the officials are all really supportive of the kids learning to compete,” said Wigelsworth.

The club is in a bit of a rebuilding phase, as a lot of skaters transitioned out of the club after heading to university or college.

“This year we have quite a few more young kids who have started with the club, which is great for the long-term life of the club,” she said.

Even though the season has only been going for a month, Wigelsworth said the skaters have been impressive.

“We’ve been really pleased with the club so far,” she said. “The kids are all adapting really well, having fun and are learning the skills and techniques.”

There are about 35 skaters in the club, 25 of which will compete at the Red Deer meet Saturday.

Skaters in the club range from five years old to 17.

“We’re always super supportive of anybody who wants to come out and try,” said Wigelsworth. “It’s a really fun club to be a part of. The kids form a really tight bond and love going to all these different meets.”

Wigelsworth said this skating season is especially exciting because the Alberta Winter Games is right around the corner. Next year is an exciting year as well because Red Deer will host the Canada Winter Games in 2019.

Wigelsworth said events like this get people excited to skate.

“I’ve been told in the past that when it’s an Olympic year or anything like it brings a lot more prominence to sports that people maybe aren’t as aware of,” she said.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

