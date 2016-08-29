Bainses look to impress at Rebels camp





They may share a last name and both played for Delta Hockey Academy, but Arshdeep and Akash Bains aren’t related.

Arshdeep, who took to the ice for the second time at rookie camp played with the Bantam Prep team last year in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League. He registered 28 points (15g, 13a) in 25 games and considers himself a scoring forward.

“I want to be an important player on the team,” said Arshdeep Bains. “I’m more of an offensive player.”

Akash played with the Delta Hockey Academy Prep team last season, an age level above Arshdeep, and scored 38 points (10g, 28a) in 29 games.

Late in the season Akash was called up to the Rebels and played three games in the regular season and two in the playoffs.

He spent the Memorial Cup as a healthy scratch for the team.

This year, Akash is back in the main camp trying to make the team as a 17-year-old. Arshdeep, however, is only 15 and ineligible to play this year. But he’s hoping to impress in the early stages of training camp.

Bains spent the summer working on his skating strength, a part of his game he admits was a weakness. Six days a week, he worked on his improving his power skating.

“I worked on my power skating and stride,” said Arshdeep. “It helped. I can see it even now.”

The six-foot, 170 pound forward went undrafted in the Western Hockey League Bantam Draft this year.

“I feel like they’re really interested and the invite made the decision to come here easy,” said Arshdeep.

Rookies were worked hard over the three days of camp with the Rebels with two scrimmages per day and have one more day to go.

Main camp winds down today with on-ice practices at 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. A scrimmage closes out Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The Black and White intrasquad game closes out camp on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Tickets are available to the Black and White game at all Central Alberta McDonald’s locations or with a $2 donation at the door. The donations are in support of the Red Deer Firefighters Athletic Fund.

Main camp roster: (returnees in bold)

Goalies — Rylan Toth (1996), Trevor Martin (1996), Dawson Weatherill (1999) and Riley Lamb (1998).

Defence — Colton Bobyk (1996), Carson Sass (1999), Zach Wytinck (1999), Austin Strand (1997), Jacob Herauf (2000), Josh Mahura (1998), Alexander Alexeyev (1999), Ethan Sakowich (1999), Tyrell McCubbing (1999), Kyle Dronyk (1999) and Cale Chalifoux (1998).

Left Wing — Quinn Martin (1999), Grayson Pawlenchuk (1997), Austin Shmoorkoff (1997), Carter Barley (1999), Evan Polei (1996) and Akash Bains (1999).

Centre — Adam Musil (1997), D-Jay Jerome (1999), Chase Lowry (2000), Michael Spacek (1997), Ben Hiltz (1999) and Reese Johnson (1998).

Right Wing — Austin Pratt (1999), Jeff de Wit (1998), Zac Gladu (1998), Brandon Hagel (1998), Taden Rattie (1998) and Brayden Labant (1999).

Rookie camp roster: (born in 2001 unless indicated)

Goalies — Byron Fancy, Claresholm; Eric Ward, Edmonton; Roddy Ross, Lloydminster (2000); Easton Hesse, Beaumont (2000).

Defence — Evan Michaels, East St. Paul, Man.; Nicholas Draffin, Lethbridge; Colin MacPherson, Calgary (2000); Kaden Booth, Milo; Josh Bear, Whitewood, Sask.; Luke Arndt, Weyburn, Sask.; Ryan Gottfried, Winnipeg; Lucas Jones, Calgary; Jackson Betcher, Swan River, Man.; Mark Holowatuk, Calgary; Zach Grabuch, Saskatoon; Jeron Kletzel, Moose Jaw, Sask.

Forwards — Arshdeep Bains, Surrey, B.C.; Austin Schellenberg, Grande Prairie (2000); Skyler Sangers, Regina; Brendan Rogers, Nanaimo, B.C.; River Fahey, Campbell River, B.C.; Josh Belcher, Rapid City, Man. (2000); Jacob Franczak, Edmonton (2000); Jayden McCarthy, Morris, Man.; Erik Delaire, Cranbrook, B.C.; Colby Laird, Leduc; Alex Cattani, Winnipeg; Jaevon Buschlen, Okotoks; Colson Gengenbach, Edmonton (2000); Bjorn Robinson, Edmonton (2000); Matt Raymond, Camrose; Brandon Cutler, Spruce Grove (2000); Justin Svenson, Ile Des Chenes, Man.; Casey McDonald, Plenty, Sask.; Mason Strutt, Estevan, Sask.; Alex Morozoff, Saskatoon; Jake Mulder, Abbotsford, B.C. (2000); Blake Sydlowski, St. Albert; Logan Wotton, Fox Warren, Man.; Kail Magnusson, Grande Prairie.