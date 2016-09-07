Colley living in the moment in final season

Dave Colley is entering his final year as head coach of the RDC Queens soccer team, but he’s not looking that far down the road.

“It is my final season, but I’m not thinking of that at all. As I tell my team we live in the present and concentrate on what’s happening now,” he said.

Colley has been involved with the Queens for 17 seasons, joining as an assistant coach under Jerry Gerling in 2000. He took over as head coach “six or seven” years ago.

“It’s been good and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” said Colley. “But there’s more of a generation gap now and with my business and other things I don’t have the time to continue on.”

Colley has continued to build the program after Gerling, who was involved with the team for 19 years, taking it to three undefeated regular seasons.

“Jerry brought the program a long way and I hope I continued to build on that,” he said. “And hopefully whoever takes over from me continues to build it.”

Colley will enter his final season on the bench Saturday when RDC hosts Lakeland College to open the ACAC season. The Queens kick off at 2 p.m. followed by the men.

Colley has eight returnees on his 16 player roster, including five fourth-year players.

Keeper Jesse Stewart, who returned after being away for two seasons, is in her fourth year along with defenders Roxanne Unrau, who will switch to midfield, Krysten Strand and Chelsea Webster and midfielder Kaitlin D’Arcy, who Colley may move to forward.

“We lost some strength at forward so I think I’ll give D’Arcy a shot up front. She’s adaptable and will fit in nicely. Unrau will play on our left side in the midfield as we are strong on defence with Strand and Webster starting in the middle.

The biggest loss is Sydney Daines, who had 13 goals in 10 regular season games. She’s with the University of Alberta Pandas this season.

Two of the other veterans – midfielder Taylor Heist and forward Olivia Orman - are in their third year with midfielder Kailey Turner in her second season.

“We do have a solid group with maturity,” said Colley. “I like what I’ve seen from the first-year players as well. We don’t have as much experience as last year, but we have skill and it’s a matter of playing as a unit.

“Last year I didn’t really have to coach to develop the team, because of the experience. This year there will be more of that, but I can see it being a fun year. There will be some joy and I’m sure some pain.”

Colley believes this weekend will give him an indication of where the team stands.

“Lakeland is well coached and always gives us trouble and I don’t expect anything different. It will be a good test right off the bat.”

Of the new players Kayla Kaip of Humbolt, Sask., will back up Stewart in goal with Riley Morey of Calgary expected to start as the right wing in the midfield.

Other rookies are defender Chelsea Campkin of Sundre, midfielders Nicole Phillips of Carstairs, Malinka Voytechek of Camrose and Jaden Humphrey of Red Deer and forwards Mikaela Kykkanen of Red Deer and Brooklyn Davies of Drumheller.

Colley will have Jackie Kure as assistant coach and Lauren Good as goaltender coach. Bronwyn Pfeifle is the trainer and Elton Clemence the team chiropractor.

Danny Rode is a retired Advocate reporter who can be reached at drode@reddeeradvocate.com. His work can also be seen at Danny’s blog at rdcathletics.ca