Queens sweep, Kings get first win of season



Queens 2 Rattlers 1

Queens 2 Kodiaks 1

There’s still some work to do but the RDC Queens are progressing nicely as they head into the road portion of their ACAC Soccer League season.

The Queens ran their record to 2-0-1 by sweeping a weekend doubleheader, defeating the Lethbridge Kodiaks 2-1 Saturday afternoon and the Medicine Hat Rattlers 2-1 Sunday afternoon.

All their games, including a 1-1 tie with Lakeland, have been at home. The next five games will be on the road with their final two at home.

“It’s nice to get those points at home,” said Queens head coach Dave Colley. “The next five are on the road and we’ve set some markers for ourselves. As well teams will know when they come to us they will get a game.”

Both days the Queens led 2-0 before giving up a late marker.

“Today (Sunday) it wasn’t a series of errors that cost us, just a badly timed tackle,” said Colley. “But I’m not going to fault someone for the tackle when she felt she had to make it … she had no option.”

As a result Kaity Letwiniuk beat RDC keeper Jesse Stewart with a perfectly placed penalty kick in the 89th minute.

“It was tough to see a goal go in, but we got the three points (for a win) against a top three team,” added Colley. “We’re in second place ahead of them. They’re certainly a good team and they played solid football. We played stopper and destroyer and waited to catch them on the break and it worked.”

Kaitlin D’Darcy gave the Queens a 1-0 lead in the 66th minute with Taylor Letwin coming in off the bench to make it 2-0 in the 82nd minute.

Queens Olivia Orman had a pair of excellent opportunities after Colley moved her from midfield to forward.

Her first came just off the line with MHC keeper Kassidy Suberlak making “a lovely save”. Orman then hit the crossbar early in the second half.

“I moved Olivia up front to give us a bit for strength. She’s a strong player and helped us create a few more chances.”

The Queens had about 30 per cent of the possession time, but Colley couldn’t have been happier with the team’s attitude and work ethic.

“The girls should be proud of their work rate, attitude and heart. We didn’t have as much composure as we’ll need, but they’re a veteran team compared to ourselves.”

Riley Morey and D’Arcy scored in the first half against Lethbridge with Mikayla Luettecke beating Stewart in the 85th minute.

Rattlers 2 Kings 0

Kings 2 Kodiaks 0

The Kings are one of the youngest teams in the league and it showed during the weekend.

They put together a solid 90 minute performance in downing the Kodiaks 2-0 then had a bit of a letdown Sunday in losing 2-0 to the Rattlers.

“I thought we had as many quality chances as yesterday but we didn’t put them away,” said Kings head coach Wade Groenewegen. “I don’t think our guys played at the same level as yesterday. But that’s tough for a younger team playing two 90 minute games back-to-back.

“But it’s a matter of getting to a certain level and staying there.

“I’m disappoi8nted with the results, but our heads were in the right spots, even in the last five minutes there was no quit.”

Allan Siwela scored early for the Rattlers with Matheus Tavares connecting on a penalty kick late in the second half.

The second goal seemed to inspire the Kings and they had several good opportunities. The best was a free kick by Theoren Gill, whose curving shot looked to be headed into the far corner before keeper Joao Vitor Duz Batista made a brilliant diving stop.

“That was a great save on a perfect set piece by Theo,” said Groenewegen.

On Saturday team captain Mark Ibbotson opened the scoring in the six minute mark with Skylar Roth making it 2-0 six minutes later. From then on keeper Ray Fox controlled play and made nine saves for the shutout.

Talon Grenier was in goal Sunday and made five saves.

The Kings have a 1-2-0 record.

The teams play at SAIT Saturday and Olds Sunday.

Danny is a retired Advocate reporter who can be reached at drode@reddeeradvocate.com. His work can also be seen at Danny’s blog at rdcathletics.ca