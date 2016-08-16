Red Deer hosting national powerlifting competition this weekend

Powerlifting records may fall as the Canadian Powerlifting League’s national competition rolls into Red Deer this weekend.

League president Bernice Fuss said among the competitors coming to the event on Saturday is Dane Dillon, 25, of Grande Prairie who has his eyes set on breaking world records.

“He’s going to come in with the intent of setting world records,” said Fuss. “He plans on breaking and setting them. He’s an amazing lifter.”

International and national referees will be on hand to verify any records that may fall.

The competition will be held on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at Ludus fitness (7803 Gaetz Ave.). Participants will compete in the squat, bench and deadlift and other lifts.

Red Deer’s Jacob Craig is among the competitors at the event.

This will be his second meet and Fuss is excited to see the young man compete and he’s coming in lifting some large weights.

“There are some really interesting lifters coming in that should be fun to watch,” said Fuss.

It even includes an 11-year-old deadlifter out of Nanton coming as a guest lifter, due to age he is unable to compete.

The oldest competitors will be in the masters category, Fuss said this includes women older than 50.

With weightlifting a part of the Olympic Games in Rio de Janerio, Fuss said they have the similar goal of moving heavy objects from point A to B. But the techniques are very different.

“The Olympics are all about clean, jerk and snatch, there’s more momentum behind it,” said Fuss. “Powerlifting is very controlled lifts. There’s no bouncing weights off of chests, no momentum behind it. It’s a complete A to B lift with a pause showing you have control.”