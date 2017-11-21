Governor General Julie Payette and CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie welcome the Grey Cup as it arrives at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A frenzied week for football fans begins with arrival of Grey Cup in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Grey Cup week has officially begun in the nation’s capital with the arrival of the Cup on Parliament Hill, carried atop a Canadian Forces light armoured vehicle.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson were among the dignitaries who helped kick off the 105th Grey Cup festival.

Among the dozens of fans who turned out for the Cup’s arrival was retired Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Henry Burris, who said he’s “itching” to feel the excitement of the game when the Calgary Stampeders and Toronto Argonauts take to the field on Sunday.

Burris led the Ottawa team to Grey Cup victory last year against Calgary before announcing his retirement from the Canadian Football League in January.

The prime minister said he’s looking forward to being in the stands with his wife on Sunday to experience the championship game firsthand.

Both Trudeau and Watson said it’s especially significant to see the Grey Cup game played in the capital as Canada celebrates the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Previous story
Lexi Thompson misses out on year of LPGA dominance
Next story
Penguins’ Malkin out at least 1 game with upper-body injury

Just Posted

Accused murder takes stand

Jason Klaus said he had no idea his family would be killed by Joshua Frank

St. Patrick’s school modernization could include asbestos removal

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools have told staff, students and parents connected… Continue reading

Campaign renews push to make Bighorn Backcountry a wildland provincial park, ATV groups unhappy

A push to provide provincial protection for the Bighorn Backcountry area has… Continue reading

Providing more services while keeping taxes low is Blackfalds’ dilemma

Town has undergone years of above-average growth

Creationist will speak at home-schooling convention in Red Deer

Ken Ham has debated Bill Nye on the Earth’s origins

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer: Nov. 19

Watch news highlights from the week of Nov. 13

Creationist will speak at home-schooling convention in Red Deer

Ken Ham has debated Bill Nye on the Earth’s origins

Update: Innisfail girl found

A 15-year-old missing Innisfail girl has been located safe and sound. Police… Continue reading

Cost to fix Phoenix pay system to surpass $540 million, auditor general says

The federal government’s chronic salary struggles will take more time and more… Continue reading

Red Deer Christmas Bureau to help 1,300 children this year

Demand is high, but Red Deer always provides

CP Holiday train makes stops in Central Alberta

The popular train will feature entertainment from Colin James and Emma-Lee

Kittens rescued after allegedly being tossed from vehicle

Couple finds abandoned kittens new home through Facebook

VIDEO: ‘Party bus’ goes up in flames in Vancouver

Fire crews responded to the late night blaze

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month