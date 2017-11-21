A frenzied week for football fans begins with arrival of Grey Cup in Ottawa

Grey Cup week has officially begun in the nation’s capital with the arrival of the Cup on Parliament Hill, carried atop a Canadian Forces light armoured vehicle.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson were among the dignitaries who helped kick off the 105th Grey Cup festival.

Among the dozens of fans who turned out for the Cup’s arrival was retired Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Henry Burris, who said he’s “itching” to feel the excitement of the game when the Calgary Stampeders and Toronto Argonauts take to the field on Sunday.

Burris led the Ottawa team to Grey Cup victory last year against Calgary before announcing his retirement from the Canadian Football League in January.

The prime minister said he’s looking forward to being in the stands with his wife on Sunday to experience the championship game firsthand.

Both Trudeau and Watson said it’s especially significant to see the Grey Cup game played in the capital as Canada celebrates the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

