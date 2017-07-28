Abagael Thiessen on Canadian National Women’s Team radar

Red Deer’s Abagael Thiessen is narrowing in on her dream to represent Canada on the ice.

The 19-year-old defenseman is one of 25 invitees to Canada’s National Women’s Development Team summer showcase from Aug. 5-13 in Calgary.

Thiessen recently transferred to St. Cloud State for the upcoming hockey season after the Women’s Hockey program at University of North Dakota folded. She spent her first two seasons playing for the Fighting Hawks in North Dakota.

Canada’s top 42 U18 female hockey players will also attend the showcase.

The players will compete in several practices, fitness testing, dry-land training and intrasquad games.

Following the camp, players will be evaluated throughout the 2017-2018 season before the final roster is announced for Canada’s entry in the 2018 Nations Cup in Füssen, Germany, in January.