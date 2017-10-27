Action underway at Lindsay Thurber Raiders volleyball tournament

A collection of some of the best high school volleyball teams in the province have gathered this weekend for the 44th Annual Lindsay Thurber Senior Varsity Volleyball tournament.

In their opening match the Raiders senior girls beat Sir Winston Churchill (25-9, 25-15). On the boys side, the Raiders beat Hunting Hills in a tight match (25-23, 25-21).

Action at the @LindsayThurber volleyball tourney on all weekend. Some top notch teams hitting the court. #reddeer pic.twitter.com/ncVuEGjTDp — Byron Hackett (@RDAbyronhackett) October 28, 2017

To open the tournament, the Notre Dame Cougars dropped a three set match with the Dr. EP Scarlett Lancers (25-15,23-25, 15-11). On the boys side, Notre Dame also fell in their opening match (21-25, 20-25).

The Hunting Hills dropped their first match of the weekend to Jasper Place (23-25, 21-25).

Action continues all night Friday with the finals on both the girls and boys sides 5:45 p.m on Saturday.