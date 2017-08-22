Adam Bruce wins PGA of Alberta Championship with eagle on final hole

One shot back of the leaders on the tee at 18, Adam Bruce half joked an eagle would win him the tournament.

After his drive landed in the rough, Bruce hit a remarkable four-iron from 250 yards out on the converted ninth hole at River Bend Golf and Recreation Area, a hole that played as the 18th this week at the PGA of Alberta Championship.

It delivered it grand fashion.

The assistant pro from Glendale Golf and Country Club landed his shot six feet from the pin and sunk an eagle putt to move to eight-under, one ahead of his playing partner Blaine Kruger. Albert Pistorius and Wes Heffernan in the final group both made par on 18 to finish at seven-under and hand the title over to Bruce.

During his victory speech, Bruce said the win was for his dad Ron, who passed away this winter. Bruce said later it was his dad who encouraged him to take up the game and got him where he is today.

“Right when I rolled the putt in on 18, I immediately thought of him. He’s the reason I got into golf in the first place. It was a tough winter, but (I’m) feeling a little better now,” he said.

He finished the two-day tournament with back-to-back scores of 68 and a total of 136.

Bruce said he hasn’t won many tournaments this season, so he’ll enjoy the $5,400 paycheque and the bragging rights at his home course in Edmonton.

”I only won the one, one-day event last year but I’ve been close a lot this year … It was nice to make a shot coming in, down 18 rather than coasting, it was awesome,” he said.

The low Central Alberta golfer was River Bend’s Scott Anderson who shot a two-day score of 147.

