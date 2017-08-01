Alberta inter-provincial golf team wins title at Canadian Junior Boys Championships

It took a few stellar rounds on Tuesday but the Alberta inter-provincial golf team closed out a victory at the Canadian Junior Boys Championships in Kingston, Ont..

Chandler McDowell of Springbrook along with Max Sekulic of Grande Prairie and Canmore’s Matt Bean fired tournament team low in round two of four-under 136 to win the title over Team New Brunswick by one stroke. Their two round total was 280.

McDowell shot an impressive one-under-par 69 and sits tied for fourth after day two in the individual stroke play portion of the event. Bean topped his fellow Albertan with a second round low of 67.

Both Brady McKinlay of Lacombe and Sylvan Lake’s Carter Graf also made the cut Tuesday. McKinlay finished the second round at three-over-par and is five-over for the tournament. After an even-par round on day two, Graf sits at six-over for the event.