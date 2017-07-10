Alex Gerrard of Innisfail wins flight at McLennan Ross event in Calgary

Alex Gerrard of Innisfail shot a competitive career low at the McLennan Ross Junior Golf Tour event on Monday. (Contributed photo)

Monday was a memorable day for young golfer Alex Gerrard of Innisfail.

The 13-year-old fired a career competitive-low round of 75 to capture the 2003 and later flight on the McLennan Ross Junior Golf Tour stop at McKenzie Meadows.

With the victory, Gerrard also qualified for the Tour Championship at Wolf Creek Golf Resort on Aug. 28.

Gerrard was the runner-up for the overall title, finishing six-strokes behind Shiv Kaura of Pinebrook. Cole Bergheim of Red Deer Golf and Country Club finished tied for eighth overall with an 83.

The next stop on the McLennan Ross Junior Golf Tour is July 11 in Carstairs before players tee it up in Olds on July 12.