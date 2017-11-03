Alouettes finish season on 11-game losing streak after 33-0 loss to Tiger-Cats

Tiger-Cats 33 Alouettes 0

Hamilton quarterback Jeremiah Masoli snuck a look up at the big screen as he ran towards the end zone and saw that there was no one around him.

“I was kind of shocked,” he said about seeing open field on his 59-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that gave the Tiger-Cats their final score in a 33-0 win over the Montreal Alouettes at Tim Hortons Field on Friday night — the season finale for both teams.

“But I got to look up at the screen and see nobody was coming around me so I just went with it. It was the first time I’d (been able) to do that.”

Masoli completed 28-of-37 pass attempts for 318 yards passing and one touchdown, and added 88 yards rushing on seven carries, including his 59-yard score. Everett Golson took over with 5:26 left in the game.

Hamilton began the season 0-8, but Masoli went 6-4 since taking over as starter from Zach Collaros on Labour Day, the same time June Jones took over from Kent Austin as head coach.

Montreal’s TJ Graham had a 79-yard punt return to the end zone called back for holding in the game’s final minute to preserve the shutout. Montreal hadn’t been kept off the scoreboard since a 32-0 loss to Edmonton on July 17, 1997.

Hamilton (6-12) and Montreal (3-15) are both out of the playoffs and have the worst records in the league this season.

“I’m really happy for the team to finish with a shutout on defence and we finally got going a little bit in the second half offensively, but the kids hung in and played hard,” said Jones, who lives in Hawaii and only signed to stay in Hamilton for this year.

Jones said the win was rewarding, despite being out of the playoffs.

“How you practice is how you play and these kids practised hard even with nothing at stake,” he said. “They were true professionals and I’m proud of them for that.”

Luke Tasker, Brandon Banks, and Alex Green also scored Hamilton touchdowns.

Hamilton kicker Kenny Allen made both field-goal attempts, from 24 and 39 yards.

Montreal kicker Tyler Russolino missed his lone field-goal attempt, from 43 yards.

Montreal, meanwhile, lost a team-record 11 straight games to finish the season.

“It’s just disappointing,” said Montreal’s general manager and interim head coach Kavis Reed about the shutout. “It’s the cap of a very disappointing season. Those kinds of things at the end where you take a touchdown off the board, it probably encapsulated the season that we had. There’s not another word for it. It’s disappointing.”

Montreal quarterback Matthew Shiltz, 24, was making his first CFL start and it began with two straight sacks. His sixth play from scrimmage was an interception. By the end of the first quarter he’d made as many completions (two) as interceptions (two) and had been sacked three times. The Butler grad replaced Darian Durant last week against Saskatchewan when the veteran was injured in the first half.

Shiltz completed 7-of-16 pass attempts for 96 yards, zero TDs and three interceptions. He was replaced by Antonio Pipkin late in the third quarter (a switch that had been planned before game time) with the Als down 26-0.

“It was a tough game,” said Shiltz. “Credit to Hamilton. They had a good game plan. At the end of the day we didn’t execute and that starts with the quarterback position. It leaves a bad taste in your mouth but you’ve got to learn from it and bounce back for next year.”

Hamilton had a 12-0 halftime lead and opened the second half with a 78-yard scoring drive that ended with Masoli scrambling four yards before tossing a lateral to Banks for a nine-yard TD run to go up 19-0.

An interception by Hamilton’s Courtney Stephen at the Montreal three-yard line and returned to the 13 began a 97-yard scoring drive, highlighted by a 42-yard catch-and-run by Jalen Saunders and finished with an 11-yard TD run by Green. Hamilton led 26-0.

Midway through the fourth, Hamilton had third-and-short at its own 51 when Masoli kept the ball and ran it 59 yards for the touchdown and a 33-0 lead. Golson entered at quarterback in relief.

The Ticats opened the game’s scoring midway through the first quarter with Allen’s 24-yard field goal.

A 43-yard Hamilton scoring drive four minutes into the second quarter was highlighted by a 28-yard pass to Tasker, who then fumbled the ball at Montreal’s five-yard line but saw it recovered by Ticat receiver Saunders at the three. Masoli completed the drive with a three-yard TD toss to Tasker. The convert was missed left and Hamilton led 9-0.

Allen hit a 39-yarder with three seconds left in the half and the Ticats took a 12-0 lead into the locker room.

Previous story
Olympics could be next stop on Bobby Sanguinetti’s journey
Next story
RDC Kings buried 6-2 by Grant MacEwan University Griffins

Just Posted

Accused starts talking in police recordings

Triple murder trial continues Monday

Red Deer Salvation Army looking for kettle campaign volunteers

An army of volunteers will ring the bells and guard the kettles… Continue reading

Red Deer’s newest public school, Don Campbell Elementary, celebrates opening

As she walked away from the stage, Millie Campbell, with a big… Continue reading

‘They are overreaching extensively’: Notley wants Trans Mountain delays dismissed

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she wants the National Energy Board to… Continue reading

This flu season started earlier in Alberta

AHS recommends getting a free flu shot

Central Alberta mayors walk to prevent falls

Seniors have nine times more fall-related injuries

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Sons, architects, tourists: A shared fate on the bike path

Three decades had passed since their 1987 graduation from a technology high… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month