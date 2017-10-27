Red Deer Rebels goalie Ethan Anders makes a save against the Saskatoon Blades in WHL action earlier this season at the Centrium. (Photo By BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Anders adapting to life in the WHL net

Rebels fans, rookie goalie Ethan Anders can hear you.

Just seven games into his WHL career, the 17-year-old Red Deer Rebels puckstopper has embraced the environment at the Centrium.

Anders has started each of the last four games, all at home for the Rebels, making 111 saves on 126 shots in 128 minutes and six seconds of play.

The Regina, Sask., native said although the cheers may come a bit louder for goals on the other end, he’s happy to keep it that way.

“It’s nice to have the home crowd. They’re behind you so it’s a bit easier. Be good to get in some away games too,” he said.

“I can hear it. It’s good to hear them having a good time behind you. It’s pretty good (for a save), but when we score it’s nice to hear the sirens and it’s a good atmosphere.”

Through seven contests, he has a 2-4 record with a 3.34 goals against average and a 0.895 save percentage.

He has it all in stride, adapting on the fly to his new surroundings and trying to learn the intricacies of playing goalie in the WHL.

“I’ve realized in this league we have a lot more traffic, there’s a lot more tip options. Just have to be more aware of what’s going on around me,” Anders said.

Handed the reigns to the Rebels net after incumbent Riley Lamb went down with a thumb injury, and 20-year-old Lasse Petersen stumbled — Anders said everyday he’s learned something new and is really starting to feel comfortable in his new home.

“Just get more practice in, more games and more experience will help me out a lot,” Anders said.

He’s had a month of firsts in October, his first WHL win came on Oct. 10 in a 28-save victory over the Everett Silvertips. He was also the first star.

In his first start back in September on the road in Moose Jaw, Rebels goalie coach Taylor Dakers said there was a bit of shell-shock there. Anders still stopped 31 shots and only allowed three goals against one of the top 10 teams in the CHL. His confidence clearly grew from that moment.

“That was his first taste, it was a rough first period. Understandably, he looked very raw. He looked nervous, one shot that went in that shouldn’t go in. That happens,” Dakers said.

“It’s all about bouncing back. Now you’re comfortable. He bounced back real quick. Good second and third. That gave him the confidence, even that little bit of adversity… he’s just been running since then.”

On paper, the last time out was the worst of the year for Anders. Five goals on 27 shots against the Medicine Hat Tigers and the rookie was mercifully pulled late in the game.

“(Goals) are going to happen, just learn to move on, can’t do anything about it. Have to focus on what’s coming up,” he said.

“Last game I realized I was a little deep in my crease, little things like that I’m picking up on and putting into the next game and practice.”

That’s the big test going forward according to Dakers — how the young netminder reacts in the face of adversity.

“That’s why I’m here, to help him avoid the roller coaster. Just keep progressing in the right direction,” Dakers said.

“He’s played well, hasn’t had the adversity of a really bad game yet. That’ll be a new test. So far, he’s done a good job with what he’s been asked to do and given us a chance to win.”

While Anders’ parents have already made the trip to Red Deer to watch him play, the rookie has another important date marked on the calendar, Nov. 3 when the Rebels are in Regina, his hometown.

“My parents will probably make it out for a few for sure. Excited to see them again,” he said.

He’ll likely start Friday at home against the high-flying Spokane Chiefs, making it five in a row.


