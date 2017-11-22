Columbus Blue Jackets’ Josh Anderson celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The Blue Jackets beat the Flames 1-0 in overtime. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Anderson’s goal in OT gives Blue Jackets 1-0 win over Flames

Blue Jackets 1 Flames 0 (OT)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After missing training camp because of a contract dispute, Josh Anderson has performed at a consistently high level for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Anderson scored two minutes into overtime to give Columbus its fifth straight win, 1-0 over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 22 saves for Columbus in his third shutout this season and 22nd of his career. Mike Smith turned away 40 shots for Calgary.

It was the first time this season that either team ended regulation scoreless.

“Josh has come in and handled himself really well,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said of his 23-year-old winger. “That was a good shot. Smitty does not give them much. It was a bad turnover and a little bit unlucky bounce by the defenceman, but there is not much room there and (Anderson) buries it.”

The Jackets, who improved to 7-1 in overtime, outshot Calgary 2-1 for much of the game.

The Flames, however, dominated puck possession in the first 90 seconds of overtime before the Jackets pushed into the offensive zone.

Calgary’s T.J. Brodie sought to set up play from behind his own net, but the puck rolled off onto the stick of Nick Foligno, who sent it to Anderson for the game-winner.

“I saw the opening on the high glove,” said Anderson, who has eight goals in 20 games after scoring 17 in 2016-17, his first full season. “I tried to put in in place and it went in.

“I was screaming at the top of my lungs for Nicky there. I really wanted it and seal the game.”

Calgary coach Glen Gulutzman credited Smith with keeping his team in the game.

“The right team won tonight,” he said. “We turned over six or seven at their blue line. We just kept feeding them and giving them life. Smitty’s the reason we got a point tonight.”

Johnny Gaudreau’s 10-game point streak ended for the Flames.

NOTES: Columbus activated C Lukas Sedlak, who had missed 13 games with an ankle injury. … Blue Jackets C Alexander Wennberg has missed three games with an upper-body injury and remains day-to-day. … Gaudreau has registered a point in all but four games this season. … Columbus’ Cam Atkinson played in his 400th NHL game, while Zach Werenski took the ice for the 100th time.

UP NEXT

Columbus is home against Ottawa on Friday.

Calgary travels to Dallas to face the Stars on Friday.

Previous story
Oilers halt losing streak with 6-2 win over Red Wings
Next story
Stampeders return to Grey Cup looking to avenge last year’s stunning loss

Just Posted

WATCH: Festival of Trees begins

A preview dinner and silent auction was held Wednesday night at Westerner Park

Medicinal marijuana referral clinic to open in Red Deer this month

Local Compass Cannabis Clinic to open by Nov. 30

Proposed trails for Riverside Meadows could provide “natural surveillance”

A proposal to add trails to Riverside Meadows has some residents hoping… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Bower Place aims to demolish Target, redevelop east side of mall

A major design of Bower Place could see the now-vacant Target demolished… Continue reading

Nutrition program continues to fuel students

Red Deer school expands program

Exclusive Video: Joshua Frank explains shooting Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus

Frank and Jason Klaus are facing triple murder charges in the deaths Klaus’ parents and sister

Liberals propose billions for affordable housing, including individual benefits

A Liberal government fond of promising help for those working hard to… Continue reading

Alberta Party sees growth in Central Alberta

Greg Clark addressed health care needs addressed in Red Deer

Ponoka council freezes Ponoka Fire Department spending

All discretionary spending frozen until full budget numbers are presented

WATCH: Ponoka’s Festival of Trees sees continued support

Three days of celebration and fundraising held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre

Creationist will speak at home-schooling convention in Red Deer

Ken Ham has debated Bill Nye on the Earth’s origins

Update: Innisfail girl found

A 15-year-old missing Innisfail girl has been located safe and sound. Police… Continue reading

Cost to fix Phoenix pay system to surpass $540 million, auditor general says

The federal government’s chronic salary struggles will take more time and more… Continue reading

Red Deer Christmas Bureau to help 1,300 children this year

Demand is high, but Red Deer always provides

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month