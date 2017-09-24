Another strong weekend performance from RDC golf team

Cole Morrison and Shaye Leidenius continued to lead the RDC golf team with solid play at South Regionals in Medicine Hat.

Leidenius sat first among Alberta Collegiate Athletic Conference women after a strong round of 79 to start the tournament, but slipped to second after an 80 on Sunday.

Morrison fired an opening round 69 and also slipped to second with a 76 on Sunday. The Kings finished first as a team and the Queens ended up third.

The RDC Queens volleyball team took on the Olds College Broncos Saturday at home and won in three straight sets (25-12, 25-22, 25-18).

In Men’s volleyball action, the Kings went 3-1 in tournament play in Edmonton. They beat Lakeland College to start the event (25-15, 25-16, 25-20), but lost to NAIT in game 2 (25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 19-25). On Saturday, the Kings topped MacEwan University (20-25, 25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10) and SAIT (18-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-12).

The Queens hockey team lost 6-1 to U of A on Saturday on the road and the Kings dropped a 3-2 game to University of Lethbridge.