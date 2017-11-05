Avalanche trade Matt Duchene to Senators

The Colorado Avalanche have finally traded Matt Duchene, sending him to the Ottawa Senators in a three-team deal that involves the Nashville Predators.

Duchene left the Avalanche’s game Sunday night at the New York Islanders midway through the first period. The 26-year-old centre confirmed he was heading to the Senators in an interview before leaving Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Full details of the trade were not immediately available. Multiple reports indicated the Senators are trading centre Kyle Turris to the Predators.

Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic had been trying to move Duchene since the trade deadline last season. Duchene has four goals and six assists in 13 games this season and 178 goals and 250 assists in 585 NHL games, all with Colorado. He’ll play his first game with the Senators on Friday against the Avalanche in Stockholm.

