Bantam AAA Rebels and Midget AAA Sutter Fund Chiefs team up to Fill the Net

Two minor hockey teams in Red Deer are doing their best to spread a little holiday cheer this weekend.

The Bantam AAA Rebels and the Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs are teaming up on Dec. 2 to hold a Fill the Net day at the Collicutt Centre.

The teams will have a net set up at the rink on Saturday to collect food donations and following the Sutter Fund Chiefs game the Red Deer Food Bank will collect the donations.

The Bantam AAA Rebels start play at 2:15 p.m. against the Calgary Bisons with the girls to follow at 5 p.m. against the Calgary Fire.

The Rebels are red-hot this season with a 12-3-3 record and sit second in the Alberta Bantam Hockey League Ram South division. Jayden Henderson leads the way offensively with 20 points in 18 games and Matthew Allan has eight goals and 10 assists.

Calgary boasts two of the leagues’ top scorers with Dylan James and Jayden Gruben, who have 64 points combined in 19 games.

The Sutter Fund Chiefs are near the top of the Alberta Female Midget AAA Hockey League 9-2-3 record.

Forward Cassidy Maplethorpe, 17, has been on a tear this season with 17 points in 14 games, which leads the league.


