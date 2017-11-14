Bennett, Anthony top preliminary list for FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifying

TORONTO — Anthony Bennett and Joel Anthony headline the preliminary roster for Canada’s pair of FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifying games this month.

“This group of young men embody the passion and sacrifice needed to be successful in international competition,” head coach Roy Rana said in a release. ”I admire their commitment to Canada, and I hope all Canadians will support us loudly in Halifax and across the country.”

Canada will open World Cup qualifying versus the Bahamas on Nov. 24 in Halifax. They’ll then travel to face the Dominican Republic on Nov. 27 in Santiago de los Caballeros.

FIBA’s new qualifying format poses a unique challenge, because of a lack of player availability at this time of the year. Canada has 11 players in the NBA.

Bennett and Anthony aren’t currently on an NBA roster.

The team’s preliminary roster also features six players from the G-League, including Richard Amardi, Aaron Best, and Kaza Keane of the Raptors 905.

Bennett was drafted No. 1 overall in 2013 by Cleveland, but has bounced around various leagues since, and now plays for Northern Arizona of the G-League. Anthony played 10 seasons in the NBA, seven of them with Miami.

Canada will also face the U.S. Virgin Islands in Americas Qualifiers, which feature 16 teams competing for seven World Cup spots, in a home and away format.

FIBA’s new qualifying format sees 80 countries battle over a two-year period for the World Cup, Aug. 31-Sept. 15, 2019 in China.

Canada’s men’s team is currently ranked eighth in the Americas and 25th globally.

Roster:

Richard Amardi, Toronto, Raptors 905 (G-League); Jermaine Anderson, Toronto, free agent; Joel Anthony, Montreal, free agent; Olu Ashaolu, Toronto, Sendai 89ers (Japan); Anthony Bennett, Toronto, Northern Arizona Suns (G-League); Aaron Best, Toronto, Raptors 905 (G-League); Sim Bhullar, Toronto, Dacin Tigers (Taiwan); Melvin Ejim, Toronto, Unics (Russia); Joel Friesen, Abbotsford, B.C., London Lightning (NBL of Canada); Grandy Glaze, Toronto, St. John’s Edge (NBL of Canada); Olivier Hanlan, Aylmer, Que., Austin Spurs (G-League); Brady Heslip, Burlington, Ont., Trabzonspor (Turkey); Kris Joseph, Montreal, Que., free agent; Kaza Keane, Ajax, Ont., Raptors 905 (G-League); Levon Kendall, Vancouver, free agent; Owen Klassen, Kingston, Ont., PAOK (Greece); Duane Notice, Woodbridge, Ont., BM Slam Stal (Poland); Adika Peter-McNeilly, Toronto, Ludwigsburg (Germany); Dyshawn Pierre, Whitby, Ont., Banco di Srd (Italy); Xavier Rathan-Mayes, Toronto, Westchester Knicks (G-League); Phil Scrubb, Richmond, B.C., Fraport SKY (Germany); Thomas Scrubb, Richmond, B.C., Scandone AV (Italy); Marc Trasolini, Vancouver, Hokkaido L. (Japan); Warren Ward, London, Ont., Caceres (Spain).

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Acadia Axemen beat Saint Mary’s Huskies 45-38 in overtime to win Loney Bowl

Just Posted

Photo radar app alerting Red Deer drivers

City data made easily accessible

Red Deer city council only gets a say on where drug consumption site is located

Council is “frustrated” to have debate on SCS curtailed by the province

Heart and Stroke Foundation’s Red Deer chapter in need of volunteers

The local Heart and Stroke Foundation is hoping to tap into the… Continue reading

Avenue of Heroes opens in Alix

Village street honours sacrifices of those who serve

Free information session offered for Central Alberta residents with chronic conditions

Those trying to manage chronic conditions and stay healthy could benefit from… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer Tim Hortons’ raise nearly $34,000 for Reading College in Smile Cookie Campaign

Of the seven students from Joseph Welsh Elementary School who attended Reading… Continue reading

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month