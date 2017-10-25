Blues’ power play wakes up in 5-2 win over Flames

Blues 5 Flames 2

ST. LOUIS — Jaden Schwartz and Alex Pietrangelo scored second-period power-play goals and Jake Allen made 23 saves to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Wednesday night.

St. Louis has won three of its last four, losing only to red-hot Las Vegas in overtime.

Calgary had won its first four road games this season. Mikael Backlund scored twice for the Flames.

Schwartz and Pietrangelo scored in a span of 2:46 to break a 1-1 tie. The Blues had come up empty on their previous 18 power-play chances.

Alexander Steen added a goal and three assists for the Blues. It was his first points of the season after missing the first six games with a broken thumb.

Paul Stastny scored with 3:32 left to push the lead to 4-2. Joel Edmundson added an empty-net goal with 43.9 seconds left.

Schwartz, who has a five-game point streak, converted off a pass from Vladimir Tarasenko to give the Blues the lead for good, 2-1. Tarasenko’s initial shot hit the post, but the rebound bounced right back to him. He found Schwartz open at the side of the net.

Calgary goalie Eddie Lack made 24 saves in his first start of the season. He came into the game with a 6-0 career mark against the Blues.

Matthew Tkachuk added two assists for the Flames.

St. Louis (3-0) and Tampa Bay (5-0) are the only teams unbeaten at home this season.

Allen improved to 5-2-1.

Pietrangelo leads all NHL defencemen with 12 points.

NOTES: St. Louis D Carl Gunnarsson missed the game after his wife Josefin gave birth early on Wednesday. … Calgary RW Jaromir Jagr missed his second successive game with a lower body injury.

UP NEXT

Flames: Calgary returns home to host Dallas on Thursday night. It is the first of seven straight home games.

Blues: Play at Carolina on Friday night.

Previous story
Lindsay Thurber Raiders pull out wins over Hunting Hills Lightning
Next story
Springer’s HR in 11th gives Astros 7-6 win, ties Series 1-1

Just Posted

Castor trial: Accused murder refused lie detector test

Jason Klaus said his lawyer advised him not to take polygraph test

WATCH: Halloween spirit takes over Red Deer home

Red Deer’s John Kesseler and Bonnie MacRae have their front yard filled… Continue reading

I Love First Peoples comes to Red Deer

Encouraging education among Indigenous youth

Lacombe B-girl heading to Japan

With the goal to compete in the 2018 Youth Summer Olympic Games

Chili Cook Off heats up lunch-goers

Raising money for United Way Central Alberta

Chili Cook Off heats up lunch-goers

Raising money for United Way Central Alberta

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate a blanket

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

Central Alberta students get healthy

Ever Active Schools hosted Healthy Active Schools Symposia in Red Deer County on Wednesday

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

It’s Poutine Week in Victoria

Every poutine purchased between Oct. 16 and 22 at participating restaurants in Greater Victoria will provide a meal for a child in need

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month