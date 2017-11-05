The Lindsay Thurber Raiders senior volleyball teams are on a roll with back-to-back weekend tournament wins. (Facebook photo)

Both Lindsay Thurber Raiders senior volleyball teams clinch tournament titles

Both Lindsay Thurber Raiders senior volleyball teams captured tournament titles on Saturday.

At the Hunting Hills tournament the Raiders senior boys and girls won championships over the Notre Dame Cougars.

It was the second weekend in a row that both Lindsay Thurber teams picked up a tournament victory, after winning on their home court Oct. 28.

The Raiders senior boys beat Notre Dame in a thrilling five-set gold medal match (24-26, 20-25, 27-25, 25-21, 15-8).

In the bronze medal game, Foothills beat Paul Kane (20-25, 27-25, 15-11).

On the girls side, Lindsay Thurber topped Notre Dame (25-14, 25-18, 25-17).

The host Hunting Hills Lightning fell to Memorial Composite High School in the bronze medal game (25-9, 25-27, 15-8) on the girls side.

RDC Queens basketball fall in Medicine Hat
Super Series helps Hockey Canada evaluate players ahead of world juniors

