Brandon Banks, James Wilder Jr. and Duron Carter named CFL top performers

TORONTO — Receiver Brandon banks, running back James Wilder Jr. and receiver/cornerback Duron Carter were named CFL top performers Tuesday.

Banks had six catches for 129 yards and a touchdown while also returning a punt 65 yards for a TD to lead the Hamilton Tiger-Cats past the Montreal Alouettes 43-16. It was Banks’ fourth straight 100-yard receiving performance.

Wilder ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns in the Toronto Argonauts’ 29-28 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday night. It was the third 100-yard rushing performance this season for Wilder, who added seven catches for 85 yards.

Carter returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown in Saskatchewan’s 30-7 victory over the Calgary Stampeders. Carter is the Roughriders’ leading receiver but moved to the secondary with a number of regulars injured.

Previous story
Division final in the bag, Stampeders want to maintain edge and manage bodies
Next story
Brandon Banks excelling as receiver with Ticats under head coach Jones

Just Posted

Estimated 8-hour hospital emergency wait time frustrates Red Deer man

AHS says actual wait time is less than estimated wait time at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre

Accused in fatal fire shocked mother’s remains not found

Numerous police interviews with accused triple-murderer Jason Klaus played in court

Bring a robot chicken to life? At RDC’s Makerspace you can make it happen

Lab that merges technology with imagination moves to a larger site

Red Deer Reads author Amy Jones will speak about her novel

We’re All In This Together author appears Thursday in Red Deer

Pedalling together: Red Deer’s Hunting Hills bike-a-thon gearing up for 24-hours of biking, mental health awareness

For 24-hours, more than 500 students and community partners take turns riding… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s 2017-2021 council sworn in

Mayor and council ready to serve for the next four years

It’s Poutine Week in Victoria

Every poutine purchased between Oct. 16 and 22 at participating restaurants in Greater Victoria will provide a meal for a child in need

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

VIDEO: Ice breaker ends epic voyage around Canada

From coast to coast to coast: the Canada C3 ends its voyage around Canada

Sylvan Lake Flags of Remembrance plaques stolen

Plaques honouring fallen soldiers and RCMP officers in Sylvan Lake were stolen… Continue reading

A rock thrown from a Michigan overpass killed a father. Now 5 teens are charged with murder.

Kenneth Andrew White was riding in the passenger seat of a van… Continue reading

Mother bear attacks Mission woman, conservation officer

Animal charged, knocked down and bit conservation officer before being pushed off and shot

Holy cash: Chase the Ace fundraiser nets $5.8M for Newfoundland parish

Three sets of crumbling concrete steps have just been fixed heading into… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month