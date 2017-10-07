Brandon Wheat Kings thrash Rebels 5-2

It wasn’t pretty Saturday night at the Centrium for the Red Deer Rebels.

The Rebels suffered their third loss in a row, this time a 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Brandon Wheat Kings in WHL action.

Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter was blunt in his assessment of the performance and said coming off a three-game road trip, he was worried a letdown might happen.

“You can’t make that many mistakes. You can’t just drift out of tough areas and play a perimeter style game. I didn’t think our best players outside of Reichel were very good at all. One of those games when you come off a road trip, its trying to keep their focus and it happens a lot,” he said.

Wheat Kings forward Gunnar Wegleitner scored the only goal of the first period, before Austin Pratt tied the game at one for Red Deer just one minute and 30 seconds into the second.

After Brandon got goals from Kale Clague and Stelio Mattheos in the second, Rebels left winger Chris Douglas tipped home his first career WHL goal late in the frame.

Clague added his fifth of the season 1:37 left in the period. He finished the game with three points and has 10 in four games this season. He was also the first star on the night.

Lasse Petersen looked shaky in the Red Deer net, he made just 12 saves on 15 shots before he was taken out of the game midway through the second period. Ethan Anders allowed two goals on 11 shots in relief.

Red Deer’s power play was ice cold in the contest, missing on all five opportunities. Without Alex Alexeyev, who is still out week-to-week with an upper body injury, the man advantage just never clicked for Red Deer.

“A lot of mistakes. There wasn’t any urgency on our power play. I didn’t think our power play was any good at all,” Sutter said.

“We had turnovers tonight, we didn’t have guys going to the net and wanting to pay that price in the tough areas. Our goaltending wasn’t very good. Pretty well a team effort of not playing a very good hockey game.”

Defenceman Dawson Barteaux also missed the game for the Rebels.

Sutter said overall there weren’t very many positives from Saturday and the team will need to bounce back quickly with a matchup Tuesday night against the Everett Silvertips.

“It’s a team you don’t usually have to question their effort. You can have effort, but effort has to get results, too,” Sutter said.

“Results aren’t just scoring goals, results are by winning battles and results are getting into tough areas around the net. Wanting to try and get some kind of offensive opportunity. Results are by blocking shots. I didn’t think there was anything in our game that we could say we did pretty decent here. We just weren’t very good. You always worry about that as coach coming off a road trip. Nailed us in the butt tonight.”

The Rebels will host the Silvertips for the only time this season on Oct. 10 with puck drop set for 7 p.m. at the Centrium.



