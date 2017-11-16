Brayden Schenn scores two goals, assist to help Blues beat Oilers

Blues 4 Oilers 1

EDMONTON — Brayden Schenn had two goals and an assist as the St. Louis Blues snapped a rare two-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Vladimir Sobotka and Alexander Steen also scored for the Blues, who improved to 14-5-1.

Ryan Strome replied for the Oilers (7-10-2), who have lost three of their last four.

The Blues caught a break to start the scoring with 4:46 left in the first period as Oilers goalie Cam Talbot flubbed a clearing attempt and it popped in front of the net, enabling Sobotka to record a short-handed goal.

Edmonton got the goal back on the same power play 29 seconds later, however, as a Strome wrist shot beat St. Louis goalie Jake Allen up high. Allen made 29 saves for the win in net.

St. Louis regained the lead on the power play seven minutes into the second period as Steen was able to whack home a rebound during a scramble in the crease.

The Blues took a 3-1 lead six minutes into the third as Schenn elected to shoot on a two-on-one break, scoring his sixth goal of the season.

Schenn got his second goal of the game a couple of minutes later as he was left alone at the side of the net and had an open net to shoot at before Talbot could get across. Talbot finished the game by turning away 35-of-39 shots.

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, as the Oilers embark on a five game road trip beginning in Dallas, and the Blues wrap up a three-game road swing in Vancouver.

Notes: It was the first meeting of the season between the two teams, who will meet again on Tuesday in St. Louis… Acquired in a trade with the L.A. Kings for Jussi Jokinen on Tuesday, forward Michael Cammalleri made his debut for the Oilers. Ironically, Thursday marked 15 years to the day that Cammalleri scored his first NHL goal, in Edmonton against the Oilers.

Previous story
Mark DeWit playing like seasoned veteran

Just Posted

Métis culture and dance at Red Deer’s downtown library

Red Deerians saw some fancy footwork while learning more about Métis culture… Continue reading

Court hears Mr. Big operation details

Four-month RCMP sting operation focused on Jason Klaus involved elaborate criminal scenarios

Alberta’s proposed cannabis legislation includes mix of private and public sales

EDMONTON — The Alberta government plans to control the online sale of… Continue reading

Taylor Drive to close as Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue Interchange work continues in south Red Deer

For five nights, a stretch of Taylor Drive will be closed as… Continue reading

Eight-day lockdown and search at Bowden Institution over

An eight-day lockdown has ended at Bowden Institution’s medium security unit. The… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Middle School students’ Christmas tree

A group of Central Middle School students are set to show off… Continue reading

Semi collides with vehicle on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit dealt with a call on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month