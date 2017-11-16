Brayden Schenn scores two goals, assist to help Blues beat Oilers

Blues 4 Oilers 1

EDMONTON — Brayden Schenn had two goals and an assist as the St. Louis Blues snapped a rare two-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Vladimir Sobotka and Alexander Steen also scored for the Blues, who improved to 14-5-1.

Ryan Strome replied for the Oilers (7-10-2), who have lost three of their last four.

The Blues caught a break to start the scoring with 4:46 left in the first period as Oilers goalie Cam Talbot flubbed a clearing attempt and it popped in front of the net, enabling Sobotka to record a short-handed goal.

Edmonton got the goal back on the same power play 29 seconds later, however, as a Strome wrist shot beat St. Louis goalie Jake Allen up high. Allen made 29 saves for the win in net.

St. Louis regained the lead on the power play seven minutes into the second period as Steen was able to whack home a rebound during a scramble in the crease.

The Blues took a 3-1 lead six minutes into the third as Schenn elected to shoot on a two-on-one break, scoring his sixth goal of the season.

Schenn got his second goal of the game a couple of minutes later as he was left alone at the side of the net and had an open net to shoot at before Talbot could get across. Talbot finished the game by turning away 35-of-39 shots.

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, as the Oilers embark on a five game road trip beginning in Dallas, and the Blues wrap up a three-game road swing in Vancouver.

Notes: It was the first meeting of the season between the two teams, who will meet again on Tuesday in St. Louis… Acquired in a trade with the L.A. Kings for Jussi Jokinen on Tuesday, forward Michael Cammalleri made his debut for the Oilers. Ironically, Thursday marked 15 years to the day that Cammalleri scored his first NHL goal, in Edmonton against the Oilers.