Brodie comes up big for Calgary Flames in 6-3 win over Winnipeg Jets

CALGARY — Defenceman T.J. Brodie’s four-point night propelled the Flames to a 6-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets in Calgary’s home-opener Saturday.

Brodie scored twice and assisted on both the go-ahead and insurance goals for the Flames, who trailed 3-1 after the opening period.

Johnny Gaudreau scored that go-ahead goal and assisted on three others for Calgary (1-1-0).

Brodie, who had the Scotiabank Saddledome chanting his name in the third period, and Gaudreau each tied career highs with four points in the game.

Micheal Ferland, Kris Versteeg and Mikael Backlund each scored once for the hosts. Goaltender Mike Smith earned his first win as a Calgary Flame, stopping 25-of-28 shots.

Brandon Tanev, Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine countered for the Jets (0-2-0) with Mathieu Perreault picking up a pair of assists.

Steve Mason, who was pulled after giving up five goals in a 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, turned away 39-of-41 shots in the loss.

Jaromir Jagr, who signed a one-year contract with the Flames last Sunday and joined the team three days later, was not in the lineup because he wanted more time to recover his game legs.

Second only to Wayne Gretzky in all-time NHL scoring, Jagr can surpass Gordie Howe for the most games played in a career (1,767) if the right-winger appears in 57 this season.

But Flames fans will have to wait for the much anticipated debut of No. 68 in a flaming ’C’.

Calgary heads to California for games against Anaheim on Monday and Los Angeles on Wednesday before returning to host the Ottawa Senators on Friday.

The Flames fell 3-0 to the host Edmonton Oilers in their respective season-openers Wednesday. Calgary recovered from a sluggish first period Saturday with a four-goal burst in the second.

Dougie Hamilton’s shot deflected off Backlund’s skate and past Mason 16 seconds into the third period for a 6-3 lead.

Versteeg beat Mason stick side on a behind-the-net feed from Sean Monahan at 18:38 of the second. Brodie sent the puck down the boards to Monahan on the play.

Brodie drew Jets defenders to him on Mason’s right side before feeding the puck to Gaudreau at 17:02. Ferland batted a rebound by Mason on a Mark Giordano shot from the point for a power-play goal at 12:42.

With Sam Bennett providing the screen, Brodie beat Mason with a shot from just inside the blue line at 8:42.

Laine gave the visitors a two-goal lead at 15:54 of the first period. Perreault’s shot hit the cross bar and Laine banged in the rebound.

Winnipeg’s power play went 0 for 8 against the Leafs, but the Jets scored on their first chance a man up Saturday with Scheifele scoring from the slot at 12:12.

Brodie scored Calgary’s first goal of the season threading a slap shot from the point through traffic for a power-play goal at 10:08.

Tanev snared the puck on a turnover by Kris Versteeg in Calgary’s zone to score shorthanded at 8:35.

The Jets continue their three-game road swing against the Oilers on Monday and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

Notes: Calgary improved to 17-17-12 in home-openers … Winnipeg defenceman Dustin Byfuglien played his 500th game for the Jets franchise Saturday.