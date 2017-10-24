Calgary Dinos move into top spot in Canadian university football rankings

TORONTO — The undefeated University of Calgary Dinos moved into top spot in the latest U Sports football rankings poll Tuesday, while the Montreal Carabins dropped three positions to No. 4.

Calgary (7-0) received nine of 17 first-place votes from the Football Reporters of Canada panel after a 42-30 road victory over Regina. The Dinos last held the No. 1 spot in November 2015.

The second-ranked Laval Rouge et Or (6-1) and No. 3 Western Mustangs (8-0) also rose one spot in the new poll. Laval had six first-place votes and Western had two.

Fourth-ranked Montreal (5-1) dropped a 22-0 decision to Laval last week and the Mustangs crushed Ottawa 63-10. The Carabins had topped six straight rankings lists dating back to Sept. 12.

Wilfrid Laurier (6-2), UBC (5-2), McMaster (6-2), Regina (4-3), Guelph (5-3), and Acadia (6-2) rounded out the top 10.

