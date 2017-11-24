Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, centre, talks with Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson, right, during practice ahead of the105th Grey Cup championship football game against the Toronto Argonauts in Ottawa on Friday, November 24, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Calgary practises indoors, Dickenson wary of prying eyes overlooking stadium

OTTAWA — Dave Dickenson wasn’t going to risk prying eyes ahead of the season’s biggest game.

Two days before they take on the Toronto Argonauts in the Grey Cup, the Calgary Stampeders chose to practise indoors at the University of Ottawa on Friday.

Dickenson was leery about the highrise apartment building that overlooks TD Place Stadium.

“The thinking is for me with those condo buildings right behind the stadium, I’m not comfortable knowing who’s going to be in those buildings,” the Stampeders head coach said.

“Nothing against Toronto actually. I think they’re very respectful,” Dickenson added. “But you just don’t know who’s there, and there’s enough information I think you can get from practice.

“It was just one of those things where we’ve been burned in the past, so we’d rather know who’s watching our practice.”

The Argos chose to practise at TD Place on Friday.

“Today we wanted to be outside and get a piece of the weather,” said Toronto head coach Marc Trestman.

A resident of the adjacent condo building, whose Twitter handle is ↕RedBlacksFan, tweeted a short clip of Toronto’s practice. He later tweeted: “Yes. I’ve been here two years. Never given away a play by any team. This was taken during the media time.”

The media is only permitted to shoot video for a brief period of each team’s practice. Both teams closed their practices to the media on Thursday.

The issue of spying is nothing new in the CFL. The legendary Don Matthews, who died in June at the age of 74, was accused in ‘04 while coaching the Montreal Alouettes of videotaping opposing coaches signals on the sidelines.

Prior to the ‘04 East Division final versus Toronto, he downplayed his reputation, saying “I have a passion for milk and cookies. I have a way more boring life than some of you might think.”

Earlier this season, the Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders closed their respective practices to unfamiliar fans ahead of a game at McMahon Stadium. Calgary quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell told reporters before the game in July that even the leaking of one signal could prove costly.

“Special teams is a big one. Especially trick plays,” Mitchell said. “That’s where a lot of fakes come from, a field goal, punt, things like that.”

Previous story
Special Olympics Red Deer athletes to play in big floor hockey tourney
Next story
Calgary special teams star Finch making most of his second chance in CFL

Just Posted

Doctor first in Red Deer to offer Mohs surgical suite for skin cancer

A local doctor says a skin cancer surgery newly offered locally will… Continue reading

Lacombe family in TV cooking contest needs Central Albertan votes

The Gustafsons are in the running to win a trip to Italy

Methamphetamine, THC found in half-million dollar seizure and Bowden Institution

Nearly half a million dollars worth of drugs and other contraband was… Continue reading

Community support needed to bring Canadian Finals Rodeo to Red Deer

Bid from Westerner Park and Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Long-tenured former Blackfalds mayor recognized by Alberta Urban Municipalities Association

After 19 years serving on Blackfalds council, Melodie Stol was thrilled her… Continue reading

VIDEO: Red Deerians taste what the city has to offer

Red Deerians sampled some of the finest foods Central Alberta restaurants have… Continue reading

New columnist joining Advocate team

Market Gypsy starts on November 30

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Updated: Missing Sylvan Lake women found

Women were reported missing earlier this week

Liberals propose billions for affordable housing, including individual benefits

A Liberal government fond of promising help for those working hard to… Continue reading

Alberta Party sees growth in Central Alberta

Greg Clark addressed health care needs addressed in Red Deer

Ponoka council freezes Ponoka Fire Department spending

All discretionary spending frozen until full budget numbers are presented

WATCH: Ponoka’s Festival of Trees sees continued support

Three days of celebration and fundraising held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month