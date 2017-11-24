Calgary special teams star Finch making most of his second chance in CFL

Calgary Stampeders running back Roy Finch dances during Grey Cup practice Friday November 24, 2017 in Ottawa. The Toronto Argonauts will play the Calgary Stampeders in the 105th Grey Cup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Calgary Stampeders running back Roy Finch was out of pro football just two years ago. He has made the most of his second opportunity in the CFL.

The 26-year-old won the league’s outstanding special teams player award this week and will look to cap a successful season in Sunday’s Grey Cup against Toronto at TD Place.

Finch entered the CFL in 2014 with the expansion Ottawa Redblacks. Despite a solid performance over five games, he was released prior to the 2015 season.

It turned out to be for the best as Finch returned home to Oklahoma to help his family deal with his ailing grandfather.

“I wasn’t even thinking about football,” Finch said. “I was with my family and there was some things I needed to be home for. It was one of the best experiences for me personally and I don’t regret anything.”

Finch, who was still training and working out at the time, received a tryout from the Stampeders last year. He took full advantage by excelling as a kick returner.

Finch had 71 punt returns for 993 yards and a touchdown to go with 43 kickoff returns for 1,060 yards.

In 2017, he led the league with 1,200 yards on punt returns and scored three touchdowns. His 16.4-yard average was third-best in CFL history and he added 696 kickoff return yards.

Finch was joined by his grandmother at this week’s CFL awards.

“She was there all through the years of me growing up and seeing my ups and my downs,” said Finch. “She’s always just wanted me to be smart, stay out of trouble and take care of myself and handle myself as a man, and that’s what she’s seeing and it’s just great that she’s here with me.”

Earlier this season, Finch was handed a two-game suspension after testing positive for a banned substance (D-amphetamine). The Niceville, Fla., native had started taking medication to help him with his attention deficit disorder.

Watching Finch deal with his personal issues and seeing his growth on the field has been rewarding for Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson.

“I’ve enjoyed watching Roy, I feel he’s matured and he’s always been an exciting good person, (a) good man,” he said. “But I feel like he’s got a little extra maturity now (and) I’ve really enjoyed watching that develop.

“I don’t think of anyone as a son, but I do enjoy seeing these guys grow into men and also make good decisions and go through adversity and come out on the other end stronger and I think Roy has done that.”

The Stampeders also reached the Grey Cup last year, but fell to the Redblacks in Toronto. Finch believes that defeat has helped his teammates grow even closer.

“I know I’m a lot more mature as a player and I’m really confident in this group,” Finch said. “I feel our purpose and our mindset of why we’re here is a little bit different. I’m just going to focus on the game plan, focus on the coaches and attention to detail and how we want to execute.

“We’ve played these guys before and I know they’ve gotten better and we’ve gotten better and it’s just going to be a great game.”