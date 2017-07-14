Devin Kucy of Camrose won the McLennan Ross Tour stop in Olds on Wednesday after sinking a par putt in the second playoff hole. (Contributed photo)

Camrose junior wins in playoff at McLennan Ross Tour stop in Olds

For the second straight day, the McLennan Ross Golf Tour needed extra holes to find a winner.

After a playoff solved the tournament Tuesday, three players were tied through 18 holes at the Olds Golf Course Wednesday.

Camrose’s Devin Kucy, Cole Bergheim of Red Deer GCC and Nick Rimmer of Edmonton’s Derrick GWC all shot identical two-over 74s which sent them back to the first hole for a playoff.

All three players pared the first playoff hole and on the second, Kucy hit a 10-foot par putt after the other two missed to capture the victory.

With their play, Bergheim and Rimmer both qualified for the tour championship in August.

Mark Janes of Red Deer also booked a wild card in the tour finale after a 78 on Wednesday.

Sydney McInnis of Olds also qualified and won the junior girls title in her hometown with an 83.

Innisfail’s Tyler Watt finished fourth with a 76. Mason Kucy of Camrose finished with an 80.

The next McLennan Ross Tour stop is Monday in Whitecourt.