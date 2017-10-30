Canada captain Ghislaine Landry up for World Rugby sevens player of the year

The 29-year-old from Toronto is up against New Zealand’s Michaela Blyde and Ruby Tui. Nominees for the men’s award are American Perry Baker, South Africa’s Rosko Specman and Fiji’s Jerry Tuwai.

The winners will be announced Nov. 26 at the World Rugby Awards in Monte Carlo. The women’s sevens award has gone to an Australian or New Zealander the last four years.

Landry scored 269 points to lead the World Series for the third season in a row, helping Canada win in Sydney and finish third overall. During the campaign, Landry recorded her 100th try on the world circuit and became the series’ all-time leading point-scorer.

She was named to the tournament dream team in four of six stops.

Landry was a star at St. Francis Xavier University before making her mark on the world scene. An elusive runner, Landry is a cerebral player who can kick, run and pass.

Both shortlists were selected by team managers, match officials and commentators on the men’s and women’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

“Rugby sevens continues to go from strength to strength following a spectacular Olympic Games debut in Rio last year with record attendance, fan-engagement and viewership across the men’s and women’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series,” World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said in a statement.

“These exceptional sevens athletes have been at the heart of the success story, inspiring a new generation of fans and players with their skill and athleticism. All are superb ambassadors for our sport and will play a huge part in the sevens success story for many seasons to come.”

Blyde, 21, led the World Series with 40 tries this season, scoring a record-equalling five against England in Langford, B.C.

Tui, a 25-year-old prop, played in all six tournaments as New Zealand won five titles. She was named to the dream team at four tournaments and for the overall series like her fellow nominees.

The sevens awards are two of 12 to be handed out in Monte Carlo.

Previous story
Local sports this week

Just Posted

Murray resigns from Pitt Meadows council after sexual assault conviction

Mayor John Becker met with Murray on Sunday.

Liberals to delay billions in planned infrastructure spending

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals plan to shift just over $2 billion… Continue reading

Central Albertans will wait for Kenney’s plan for the region

Red Deerians hope for a rehabilitation centre to help people with addictions

‘This is just horrid’: Five people die from overdoses in just over nine hours in Abbotsford

‘Yesterday, we lost five citizens, and family and friends lost five loved ones’

Kenney wins Alberta United Conservative leadership race

CALGARY — Former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney has won the leadership… Continue reading

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Northern Quebec police warn of cannabis-laced candies ahead of Halloween

MONTREAL — It may be nearly Halloween, but authorities in northern Quebec… Continue reading

Jason Kenney to seek seat in Calgary byelection

CALGARY — Alberta’s newly annointed conservative leader is wasting little time in… Continue reading

‘This is just horrid’: Five people die from overdoses in just over nine hours in Abbotsford

‘Yesterday, we lost five citizens, and family and friends lost five loved ones’

Actress Rose McGowan says her silence over on sexual assault

DETROIT — In her first public comments since accusing film producer Harvey… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP arrest man who evaded police for hours

A 28-year-old man was arrested after a lengthy foot chase that began… Continue reading

Red Deer Trans and Non-binary Aid Society looks to educate community

Things haven’t always been simple for Lucas Gagnon since he came out… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month