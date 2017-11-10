Canada to face United States once again in final of Four Nations Cup

TAMPA, Fla. — Canada will face the United States for the fourth straight year in the championship game of the Four Nations Cup.

Genevieve Lacasse stopped all eight shots she faced and Marie-Philip Poulin had a goal and an assist to power the Canadians over Finland 4-0 on Friday in the last preliminary-round game for both teams.

Brianne Jenner, Jennifer Wakefield and Sarah Nurse also scored for Canada (2-1) and Meghan Agosta chipped in with two assists at Florida Hospital Center Ice.

The U.S. (3-0-0) earned its spot in the final with a 5-0 victory over Sweden later Friday.

“I think (the win) gave us a lot of positives and confidence that we can score,” Canadian forward Rebecca Johnston said. “We were able to move the puck well and make really good plays.

“Leading up to that final game against the United States, that’s going to be key for us to have that confidence.”

Noora Raty made 24 saves in the losing effort for Finland (1-2).

Canada beat Sweden to open the tournament before losing to the defending champion Americans in their second round-robin game.

The Americans have won the last two years with the Canadians last capturing the title in 2014. Canada has won gold 14 times at the tournament compared to seven titles for the U.S.

The medal games are scheduled for Sunday at Amalie Arena, the home of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

